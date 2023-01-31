Who is Mike Fisher's wife? Meet Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is the wife of Mike Fisher, a former Ottawa Senators center who used to play in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Carrie Underwood is an American singer best known for songs like 'Before He Cheats', 'If I Didn't Love You,' and many others as well. The love story of Carrie and Mike Fisher is described as a fairytale set in a different world.

The fairy tale story began in 2008 when Underwood was performing one of her music performances, and Mike Fisher was also in attendance. Backstage, they had their first face-to-face contact, and the experience was unforgettable.

Both were attracted to one another at first sight, and their path to marriage began from that moment. However, prior to their wedding, both had to deal with a number of problems. Mike Fisher was then in the NHL and focused on his hockey career in Canada, whereas Underwood was in another nation, the United States.

The two of them didn't stop lovingly carrying on with their healthy long-distance relationship despite the fact they could not see each other on a regular basis.

On December 20, 2009, they decided to get engaged and their relationship has now become official. They have now started attending ceremonies, movies, and other events together and are known as the power couple. On July 10, 2010, their fairy-tale love journey came to an end when they decided to tie the knot. Since then, the couple has been living happily with their two boys, Isaiah and Jacob Bryan.

From backstage to tying the knot, everything was indeed worth calling a fairy-tale love story.

A torch to the early life of Carrie Underwood

Carrie has had a passion for music since she was a child. The 39-year-old was born on March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA, along with her two sisters. Underwood was not raised in a wealthy family, but she had one weapon, her voice, that enabled her to achieve the heights she is now singing at.

Her music career began with American Idol, where she rose to fame and what followed after is history. Following her American Idol journey, Underwood had already established herself as one of the most well-known artists around the globe.

Apart from music, she has also been featured in various TV and movie shows. However, those did not match the fame she earned through her music. Carrie Underwood has earned eight Grammy Awards and many other countless awards.

