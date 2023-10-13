Who are NHL Now hosts? Exploring NHL Network's star-studded presenters' lineup

There are various television shows centered around hockey that have continued to capture the hearts of millions of its fans around the globe, and NHL Now is one of them.

Thanks to a dedicated team of people it has on board, each episode of this show is filled with excitement and analysis, which provides its viewers with a thorough understanding of the popular National Hockey League.

The show skillfully translates and delivers every aspect of the game that a fan requires, making it an easy task for them to brush up on their knowledge of the fascinating dynamics of the NHL.

Seasoned analysts, former NHL players, and industry insiders are what make NHL Now a go-to destination for hockey fans. They provide invaluable insights, breaking down crucial moments, highlighting emerging talents, and offering their predictions for the upcoming games and how the season could pan out for a particular team or a player.

Not only that, but their vibrant discussions build an atmosphere of deep discussion on players' strategies and predicting their impact on the ice, and interviews with NHL players and coaches further add to its allure.

Who hosts NHL Now?

The NHL Now show is hosted by E.J. Hradek, who also serves as an analyst, and co-hosted by Jackie Redmond. Redmond is also an NHL Network host and reporter.

Meanwhile, Hradek also serves as a contributor for the National Hockey League, providing his insights on events like the Stanley Cup Final, Draft, All-Star-Game, and Winter Classic. Both appear on the NHL Now on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET, preparing viewers for an action-packed hockey night during the regular season.

Below is the complete list of NHL Network's star-studded team:

Jamison Coyle - Host

Kendall Coyne Schofield - Analyst and the US Gold medalist

Ken Daneyko - Analyst and a three-time Stanley Cup winner

Devan Dubnyk - Analyst and a former player for the Flames

Elliotte Friedman - Insider

Lauren Gardner - Host

Stu Grimson - Analyst and a former player

Scott Hartnell - Analyst and a former player

Jamie Hersch - Host

Billy Jaffe - Analyst

Mike Johnson - Analyst and a former player

Mike Kelly - Insider

Steve Konroys - Analyst for a former player

Bill Lindsay - Analyst and a former player

Tony Luftman - Host

Kelly Nash - Host

Mark Parrish - Analyst

Dave Reid - Analyst and a former player

Mike Rupp - Analyst and a former player

Adnan Virk - Host

Erika Wachter - Host

Kevin Weekes - Analyst and a former player

