Who is Peter Laviolette's wife, Kristen? A glimpse into the personal life of New York Rangers head coach

Peter Laviolette, a highly regarded American ice hockey coach and former player, is married to Kristen Laviolette. Born on July 10, 1975, Kristen was raised in Norfolk, Massachusetts, by her parents William Robert Hasenfus and Anne M. Carchedi.

Kristen grew up alongside her siblings Paul M. Hasenfus and William Robert Hasenfus Jr. With experience in the airline sector, Kristen had previously held a position at the Delta Airlines desk and even pursued studies at the International Air Academy.

Despite her career in the airline industry, Kristen's involvement in the world of ice hockey became evident when she was spotted camping for Hockey Fights Cancer 2.0 in 2017. This shows her support for important causes within the hockey community, including initiatives such as Sandy Relief.

Kristen and Peter Laviolette have been married for an impressive 27 years. Their journey began when they first crossed paths at a Boston airport. At the time, Peter was in charge of the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

He mustered up the courage to approach Kristen at the Delta Airlines counter and asked for her phone number. However, Kristen, perhaps playing hard to get, refused to give him her number and instead took his.

Despite the initial setback, their connection continued to grow, and after six months of dating, Peter and Kristen were engaged. They tied the knot in June 1996, hosting their wedding celebration with 250 guests at Kristen's parents' house in New England. Laviolette and Kristen have two sons and one daughter.

On Dec. 19, 1997, Peter and Kristen welcomed their first child, a son named Peter Laviolette III. Their second child, Jack Laviolette, was born on May 15, 1999, and a daughter named Elizabeth Rose Laviolette is the youngest.

Peter Laviolette: A coaching journey from ECHL success to AHL championship

Peter Laviolette embarked on his coaching career with the ECHL Wheeling Nailers. In his inaugural season, he guided the team to an impressive 37–24–9 record, securing a playoff berth. Although they fell short in the third round, Laviolette's impact was evident.

Following his successful stint in Wheeling, Laviolette seized an opportunity to become the head coach of the Providence Bruins in the AHL. The 1998-99 season proved to be a remarkable one for Laviolette as he led the team to an outstanding 56–15–4 regular-season record.

In a display of its collective prowess, Providence went on to capture the AHL Calder Cup Championship, finishing the playoffs with an impressive 15–4 record. Laviolette's remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed as he was honored with the prestigious AHL Coach of the Year award.

Laviolette's accomplishments in the AHL opened the door for him to serve as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins.

Poll : 0 votes