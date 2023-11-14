Who is Pierre Lacroix's grandson? All we know about the Hockey HOFer's grandchild Max Lacroix

Pierre Lacroix, the visionary mind and mastermind behind the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup triumphs in 1996 and 2001, is receiving a posthumous induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame under the Builders category. While the focus is rightfully on his remarkable contributions to the sport, attention also turns to his grandson, Max Lacroix. At just 19 years old, Max is making his mark as a goaltender for Colorado Grit in the North American Hockey League.

Set to play for Boston University next year, Max has volunteered to deliver the induction speech for his beloved grandfather at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Pierre Lacroix's influence on Max extends beyond hockey, as he describes his late grandfather as his "best friend." Max previously spoke at Pierre's funeral as well and had diligently prepared for the ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Pierre Lacroix's legacy is not only about championships but also his unwavering loyalty to his players, treating them like family. Max emphasizes Pierre's commitment to being present for the most personal moments in his players' lives, showcasing a familial bond that went beyond the rink.

Max is anticipated to deliver a heartfelt yet poised tribute, emphasizing Pierre's lasting qualities and the profound impact he made on the hockey community. The Lacroix family, which includes Max's father, Eric Lacroix, a former NHL player, is in attendance at the Hall of Fame induction, collectively honoring a man whose influence has left an enduring mark on the sport.

As Max takes the stage to share his heartfelt words on Monday, he embodies the continuation of Pierre Lacroix's legacy, bridging the gap between past and present in the hallowed halls of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Max Lacroix Continuing the Legacy – A Goalie's Ascent from T1EHL to NCAA, Echoing Pierre Lacroix's Grandeur

Max Lacroix, the 19-year-old goaltender hailing from Castle Pines, Colorado, has carved an impressive path in the world of hockey. Beginning his journey with the Colorado Thunderbirds in the T1EHL 15U and 16U leagues, Lacroix exhibited exceptional skills, boasting a noteworthy 2.62 goals-against average (GAA) and a solid .901 save percentage (SV%) over 31 games during the 16U AAA season.

In the 2023-24 NAHL season with the Colorado Grit, Lacroix showcased his skills, maintaining a commendable 3.30 GAA and a robust .911 SV% over 10 games against formidable opponents. His stellar performances were acknowledged earlier in the 2019-2020 season, earning him prestigious awards for Best GAA (1.44) and Best SVS% (.942) in the T1EHL 16U league.

With a confirmed move to Boston University for the 2024-25 NCAA season, Max Lacroix's journey in the world of collegiate hockey is set to unfold.