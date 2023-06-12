Who are Quentin Musty's parents, Mike and Missy? What is their nationality?

Quentin Musty is going to be one of the high first-round hopefuls in this year's NHL draft. His journey from Hamburg to here has been an interesting one.

His parents are Mike and Missy and are from New York. As adults gathered upstairs in their Hamburg home, Quentin would be in the basement shooting pucks at a huge tarp hanging from the 9-foot ceiling.

When compared to Quentin's earlier methods of practice, the training tool was far less damaging.

“He had literally obliterated the entire garage wall at our last house,” Mike cackled. “His mom would open the door and say, ‘Come on Q, hit the net!’ There were dents in the door. We just ruined it, right? Our new place, it's my wife's dream home. ... Thankfully, nothing has been broken in the basement with the tarp – knock on wood. And it’s probably the reason his shot is what it is.”

Moving to Nashville provided an impetus in his career. His parents, especially his father, gave him support. Mike coached his son sometimes to encourage him.

Quentin Musty is overcoming size issues and has become a top prospect

Quentin Musty with another draft prospect, Carey Terrance

Quentin Musty is a top NHL prospect, no doubt about it.

Musty, who is only 17 years old, is overcoming size-related concerns to succeed in the top leagues despite having a lot of skill. Although it's unlikely that Musty will develop an outstanding shot, the rest of his talents make him one of the finest ceiling players out there.

With his massive stature, he's eager to work hard along the boards and lay powerful hits. In the sport, that level of physicality will always be desired.

In 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League, he recorded 26 goals and 52 assists for 78 points. This did not come at the expense of his offensive production. He is quite likable.

The problem with the draft is that it is a game of chance. Some independent services, like EliteProspects, place Musty as high as 12th in their mock drafts. Others, however, have him as late as the second round. Realistically, it would be amazing if he was available at pick number 23.

The NY Rangers are looking like the favorites to land him. However, there are other teams in the fray. The Seattle Kraken is another team looking to sign him. The Sabres, too, are not far behind. It will be some interesting times for Quentin Musty.

