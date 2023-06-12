Who is Ryan Huska's wife, Denise? A glimpse into personal life of new Calgary Flames head coach

Ryan Huska, a former hockey player turned coach, has been cherishing his family life. Alongside his wife Denise and their children Hanna, Olivia, and Luke, Huska has called Calgary home since 2014. Their journey as a family has been filled with memorable moments, milestones, and the unwavering support they offer one another.

The Huska family includes two daughters, Hanna and Olivia, who have grown up in the nurturing environment of their loving parents. On May 4th, one of their daughters celebrated her 20th birthday, marking a significant milestone in her life. Meanwhile, their son Luke is a teenager currently attending school, enriching their household with youthful energy.

Adding to their family unit is a beloved golden retriever, a pet that brings joy and companionship to the Huska household. Denise, Ryan's wife, often shares glimpses of their children's lives on Twitter, showcasing their shared moments.

When it came to pursuing higher education, both Olivia and Hanna made their way to Queen's University. Olivia, a talented athlete, earned recognition as the Ernest Manning High School Grade 12 Female Athlete of the Year and Basketball MVP. Meanwhile, Hanna successfully graduated in 2021, marking a significant achievement in her academic journey.

Ryan Huska @ryanhuska ‍ Hard to believe my baby girl is graduating. So many adventures over 18 amazing years. I am a proud dad and so excited for her to experience some new things and have some fun ⁦⁦ @queensu Hard to believe my baby girl is graduating. So many adventures over 18 amazing years. I am a proud dad and so excited for her to experience some new things and have some fun ⁦⁦@queensu⁩ 🎓👩‍🎓 https://t.co/oZuXxEKgxv

Ryan Huska's career trajectory took an unexpected turn as he retired from playing hockey shortly before his 25th birthday. Fate led him to the world of coaching when he accepted a part-time assistant coaching role with the Kelowna Rockets.

Recognizing the potential of this opportunity, Ryan Huska discussed it with his wife Denise, who supported his decision wholeheartedly. They agreed to give it a try for a couple of years, unaware that it would become a long-term commitment.

Ryan Huska's playing and coaching history

Ryan Huska was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 1993 NHL Draft. He had a successful junior career, playing four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League. During that time, he won three Memorial Cups in 1992, 1994, and 1995.

After his junior career, Ryan Huska transitioned to professional hockey, playing in various leagues such as the IHL's Indianapolis Ice and the AHL's Lowell Lock Monsters and Springfield. Huska accumulated over 300 professional games before starting his coaching career.

He began as an assistant coach for the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL and later became the head coach, winning his fourth Memorial Cup in 2004. He also served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, earning silver and bronze medals.

