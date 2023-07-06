Who's still in the mix for Vladimir Tarasenko? Analyzing all potential destinations

The contract situation surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko has caused a stir in the NHL, piquing both controversy and intrigue. After initial rumors of signing with the Carolina Hurricanes, Tarasenko surprised many by parting ways with his agent and reevaluating his options just five days into free agency. However, several teams with available cap space still remain in the running to sign the star forward. Among them are the Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers, each offering unique advantages as potential free agent destinations. Let's explore why these teams could be a good fit for Tarasenko.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken, fresh off their impressive second season that included a playoff berth and a first-round upset of the defending champions, are an enticing option for Tarasenko. As a team with significant cap space, the Kraken have the financial flexibility to accommodate his contract demands. Joining a newer franchise offers Tarasenko the opportunity to play a key role in building a winning culture from the ground up. The excitement surrounding the Kraken and the chance to be a face of the franchise could be appealing to the Russian winger.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are another team with substantial cap space and a promising future. The Senators have made significant strides in their rebuilding process and boast a talented young core. Vladimir Tarasenko's experience and scoring prowess could provide valuable leadership and mentorship to Ottawa's budding stars, while simultaneously contributing to their offensive firepower. Additionally, the Senators' cap space allows them to make a competitive offer, potentially providing Tarasenko with a lucrative contract.

New York Rangers

Although Vladimir Tarasenko was traded to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline, his contract situation has left his future with the team uncertain. However, the Rangers still have cap space available and are in a position to re-sign him if they choose to do so. Returning to New York would provide Tarasenko with the opportunity to join a team that are on an upward trajectory. The Rangers possess a dynamic young roster that could greatly benefit from Tarasenko's scoring ability and playoff experience.

Who will be the team that is able to lock up Vladimir Tarasenko?

The contract controversy surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko has added an intriguing twist to the NHL free agency period. Despite firing his agent and being back at square one, Tarasenko remains a highly sought-after free agent. As the Tarasenko saga continues, it will be fascinating to see which team ultimately secures his services and how he will contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

