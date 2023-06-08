Andrea Doan has become a well-known figure as the wife of retired professional ice hockey executive and player, Shane Doan. Hailing from Canada, Andrea has also made a name for herself as a professional photographer. However, it was through her marriage to the former NHL star that she first stepped into the spotlight.

The love story between Andrea and Shane Doan began in Kamloops, British Columbia, where Shane played junior hockey. It was in this city that their paths crossed, and they embarked on a relationship that would eventually lead them down the aisle. After a few years of dating, the couple officially tied the knot on June 21, 1997.

Throughout their marriage, Andrea and Shane Doan have been blessed with four children. They have two sons: Josh and Carson Doan, and two daughters: Gracie and Karys Doan. Each of them holds a special place in their parents' hearts.

Josh Doan has followed in his father's footsteps and is working his way into becoming an NHL player. Currently playing with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League, Josh is viewed as a promising prospect for the Arizona Coyotes. In fact, he was selected 37th overall by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. It marked a significant achievement in his budding career.

Exploring Maple Leaf's New Assistant GM Shane Doan's Career

According to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, Shane Doan will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant to general manager Brad Treliving.

Doan was selected seventh overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1995 NHL draft. He started his career with the Jets during their final season in Winnipeg. They relocated to Arizona and were renamed the Phoenix Coyotes. Doan spent the rest of his playing career with the franchise.

Doan amassed 402 goals and 570 assists over 1,540 career games. Unfortunately, he fell short of lifting the Stanley Cup. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2010 and Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012.

Doan also represented Team Canada and won two gold medals at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, and another gold medal at the World Cup of Hockey.

After retiring from professional hockey following the 2016-17 season, Doan assumed the role of Chief Hockey Development Officer for the Coyotes. Additionally, he became a General Manager of the Canadian Men's National Team. Under his guidance, they won the Spengler Cup in 2020 and the IIHF World Hockey Championship in 2021 and 2023.

