Who is Shannon Hogan? Meet the Islanders broadcaster who wore a Pen*s necklace on live TV

In October 2022, New York Islanders sportscaster Shannon Hogan made headlines when she debuted a piece of jewelry on live TV that caught the attention of the internet. The jewelry going viral was a necklace with a design resembling a pen*s, which she revealed was a gift from her mother.

Shannon Hogan, who is known for her pregame desk duties during Islanders broadcasts, was unapologetic about the pen*s necklace and even encouraged viewers to laugh alongside her. She took to social media to acknowledge the attention the necklace was getting, saying:

"Hope ya had a good giggle haha."

However, the attention wasn't all positive. Shannon Hogan soon realized that the necklace might not have been the best choice for live TV. She later stated that she would be reevaluating the jewelry she wears on air for the rest of the season, adding that:

"Just to be safe, I'm sticking with this for the rest of the season."

Despite the backlash, Shannon Hogan remained upbeat and saw humor in the situation. She even shared memes about the necklace, reminding everyone to "relax" and "smile for once."

Outside of this viral moment, Hogan has had an extensive career in sports broadcasting. She has also covered college basketball and football for ESPN. Hogan has been with the New York Islanders organization since 2018 and is a well-respected member of the broadcasting team.

A look at Shannon Hogan's life before joining MSG Networks

Before joining MSG Networks, Hogan spent time with Fox Sports Detroit, covering a variety of teams including the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers, and Pistons. During her tenure in Detroit, she was honored with a Michigan Emmy Award in the sports anchor category.

Her coverage of major sporting events such as the US Open, World Series, Winter Classic, and Stanley Cup Playoffs has also earned her respect from fans and peers alike.

Hogan's love for sports started at a young age. She was a competitive swimmer during her time at the University of Missouri. Her success in the pool earned her All-Big XII honors. After graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, she turned her attention to sports broadcasting.

Despite her busy schedule covering games and events, Hogan still makes time for her family and travelling. She enjoys exploring different parts of the world with her husband Brendan and daughter Niamh. Some of her favorite destinations include Croatia, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and Southeast Asia.

