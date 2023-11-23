Who is the tallest NHL player in 2023? Listing the top 5 giants towering over their competition

In the fast-paced world of ice hockey, where agility and speed often take priority, there are a few players who stand out, quite literally, for their towering height.

Currently, Tyler Myers, who stands at 6-foot-8, is the tallest player in the NHL.

5 tallest players in the NHL as of 2023

#5. Jacob Markström - 6-foot-6

Calgary Flames' Swedish goaltender Jacob Markström is a 6-foot-6 player. He was selected as the 31st pick by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Markström also had a stint with the Vancouver Canucks.

#4. Victor Hedman - 6-foot-6

Tampa Bay Lightning's alternate captain and defenseman, Victor Hedman, stands at a towering height of 6-foot-6. He was drafted second overall by Tampa Bay in the 2009 Entry Draft and also made his debut that year.

#3. Dougie Hamilton - 6-foot-6

New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton is a 6-foot-6 player. Prior to his time with the Devils, he played for the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Calgary Flames. The Bruins drafted him in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft as their ninth overall pick.

#2. Jamie Oleksiak - 6-foot-7

Jamie Oleksiak, also known as "Big Rig," a defenseman for the Seattle Kraken, stands at a height of 6-foot-7. He was drafted in the first round of the 2011 Entry Draft as the 14th overall pick by the Dallas Stars. Oleksiak has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#1. Tyler Myers - 6-foot-8

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers is an imposing figure on the ice at a height of 6-foot-8. He was drafted in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres as the 12th overall pick. With his towering presence, he has become known for his skills and ability to intimidate opponents.