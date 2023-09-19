Who is Taylor Heise? All you need to know about the first overall pick in inaugural PWHL Draft

Taylor Heise is a rising star in the world of women's ice hockey. Her impressive journey in the sport has already earned her numerous accolades and a place on the prestigious United States women's national ice hockey team.

However, her most recent achievement is getting selected as the first overall pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft in 2023, proving her remarkable skills and potential.

Expand Tweet

Hailing from Red Wing High School, Heise's talent was evident from a young age. As a senior in 2018, she left a lasting mark on the ice by recording an astonishing 58 goals and 25 assists in just 24 games. The exceptional performance not only earned her recognition but also solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in the world of women's hockey.

In lieu of her outstanding season, Taylor Heise was named the 2018 USA Today High School Sports All-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year. This honor was further complemented by her win of the coveted Minnesota Ms. Hockey Award.

Transitioning to the collegiate level, the 23-year-old continued to shine as she donned the Minnesota jersey. Her time with the University of Minnesota's hockey team was nothing short of remarkable. In 2022, she clinched the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Award, a significant accomplishment that solidified her reputation as one of the top players in collegiate women's hockey.

Beyond her collegiate success, Taylor Heise is also a member of the United States women's national ice hockey team. Her contributions to the national team showcase her dedication to the sport and her ability to perform at the highest level.

On September 18, Taylor Heise added another milestone to her list of achievements by being drafted first overall by the Minnesota PWHL team in the 2023 PWHL Draft.

Taylor Heise chosen as the first overall pick by Minnesota in the first-ever PWHL draft

2022 women's college hockey player of the year Taylor Heise has been selected as the first overall pick by the yet-to-be-named Minnesota franchise in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) draft.

Heise, a Minnesota native, expressed her excitement about playing in her home state and inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams in hockey.

"It's an unreal feeling," Heise said. "It's my home. Everyone I love is there. And it's the State of Hockey. I'm just honored that I'm going to be able to play and to show little girls that anything is possible if you keep working hard." (via CBS Sports Television)

The draft was opened by tennis legend Billie Jean King, a board member of the PWHL. The Minnesota franchise, led by General Manager Natalie Darwitz, prioritized homegrown talent, signing players such as Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein in the pre-draft free-agency period. In total, they selected seven Minnesotans in the 15-round draft.

Other notable selections in the first round included Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque (Toronto), Swiss center Alina Muller (Boston), and Canadian national team defender Ella Shelton (New York).

The draft saw a mix of Canadian and American players, reflecting the sport's global talent pool. Notably, five members of the Czech Republic national team were also selected, along with players from Sweden, Finland, France, and Germany.

The PWHL was financially backed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, aiming to establish a single North American women's hockey league with a sustainable economic model and fair wages for players. The draft featured players from the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) and the former Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

In Boston, Taylor Heise's selection was anticipated, and they were pleased to secure Swiss center Alina Muller as the third overall pick. Boston focused on goal scorers early in the draft, aiming to strengthen their roster alongside established U.S. national team players.