Who are the top 10 forwards in 2023 NHL Draft? Ranking the best prospects that will be in demand

The first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft is set to go down on Wednesday, June 28, in Nashville, Tennessee, and the draft is filled with impact forwards.

The draft could see the first six picks be all forwards, showing that this draft is made up of key forwards. There is no better forward than Connor Bedard who has been touted as a generational prospect.

Let's take a look at the top 10 forwards in the 2023 NHL Draft.

#1. Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

Connor Bedard is almost a lock to be drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard was named the CHL's Player of the Year, top prospect, and top scorer for this past season. The Canadian registered 143 points - 71 goals and 72 assists - in 57 games with Regina and also had 23 points in seven games in the World Juniors to lead Canada to gold.

#2. Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA (KHL)

Matvei Michkov is the second-best forward in this draft but come June 28, he may fall outside the top 10.

Michkov is an offensive threat and has been considered the best prospect in this draft by some analysts. The problem, however, is he is signed in Russia until 2026 and there is some concern he will stay in Russia. However, if he does come to the NHL, he will be one of the best offensive players in the league.

#3. Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Adam Fantilli is likely to go second overall to the Anaheim Ducks as he is projected to be a first-line center in the NHL.

Fantilli may stay in Michigan next season for more development but the Canadian showed off his skills in his freshman season, putting up 65 points in 36 games. He was also a member of the Canadian World Junior gold medal team but only had 3 points in 10 games as he was forced to play a defensive and checking role.

#4. Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (SHL)

Leo Carlsson, like Fantilli, is projected to be a first-line center in the NHL and may need less development time than the Canadian.

Carlsson played at the men's world championship and recorded five points in eight games. In the SHL this past season, he had 25 points in 44 games.

#5. Will Smith, C, USA's National Development Program

Will Smith played this past season for the USA's National Development Program (NTDP) and will be off to college next season and likely won't play in the NHL for two-three years.

However, Smith is a great offensive centerman who has also improved his defensive game, which is huge for his success in the NHL.

#6. Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

The first non-center is Zach Benson who is a left-shot winger who is a mixture between goalscorer and playmaker.

Benson played in 60 games this past season for Winnipeg and recorded 36 goals and 62 assists for 98 points. He also has a bit of a physical edge, but another year in junior could do him well.

#7. Gabriel Perreault, LW, NTDP

Gabriel Perreault is a skilled player and is going to immediately help some team's top-six and powerplay.

Like Smith, Perreault will be off to college, which will be good for his development, as he needs to improve on his size and strength. But, his ability to create offense has made him a top-10 forward in this draft.

#8. Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (Allsv)

Dalibor Dvorsky is a 6-foot-1 centerman with size but he likely needs a few more years of development before playing in the NHL.

The Slovak started playing professionally in his home country at 15 and last season put up 14 points in 38 games. At the World Juniors, Dvorsky recorded three points in five games.

#9. Ryan Leonard, RW, NTDP

Ryan Leonard could also play center which may rise him up draft boards if teams think he is a centerman. But, the American is a solid penalty killer and defensive player which every NHL team is looking for.

Leonard played on a line with Smith and Perreault and all three are committed to Boston College next season. If they continue to play on a line, Leonard will remain a winger.

#10. Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)

The final prospect is another centerman in Nate Danielson, who is a 6-2 and will likely fill out his frame a bit more, which should make him be able to play in the NHL very soon.

Danielson is a solid two-way player who put up 78 points in 68 games with Brandon last season.

Poll : Will you be watching the NHL Draft? Yes No 0 votes