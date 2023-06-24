Who are the top defensemen in the 2023 NHL Draft? 

While the 2023 NHL Draft has garnered attention for its exceptional forward depth, it's important not to overlook the top defensemen available.

In this article, we will explore the strengths and weaknesses of the three standout defensemen projected to be selected early in the draft: David Reinbacher, Tom Willander and Axel Sandin Pellikka.

#1 David Reinbacher (Projected sixth pick, Philadelphia Flyers)

David Reinbacher is a highly mobile defenseman who possesses excellent offensive skills. He excels at moving the puck up the ice, displaying impressive skating ability and agility.

Reinbacher has a strong offensive instinct, showcasing his ability to join the rush and contribute to his team's scoring efforts. His passing accuracy and vision allow him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

While his offensive prowess is a significant asset, Reinbacher can further improve his defensive positioning and physicality, aspects that will be crucial for his success at the NHL level.

#2 Tom Willander (Projected 12th pick, Arizona Coyotes)

Tom Willander is a well-rounded defenseman who excels on both ends of the ice. He possesses strong defensive instincts and plays a reliable, responsible game. Willander's positioning, awareness, and anticipation make him a difficult player to beat in one-on-one situations.

His ability to read the play and make smart decisions with the puck enables effective breakouts and defensive zone exits. Offensively, while not as dynamic as some other prospects, Willander contributes with his accurate passing and ability to generate offense from the blue line.

To further enhance his game, he could work on his offensive creativity and shooting accuracy.

#3 Axel Sandin Pellikka (Projected 15th pick, Nashville Predators)

Axel Sandin Pellikka stands out as the top offensive defenseman in the draft. With impressive puck skills and a strong offensive IQ, he is a threat to create scoring chances from the blue line.

Sandin Pellikka possesses a powerful shot, making him a weapon on the power play. His ability to navigate through traffic and find open passing lanes adds another dimension to his offensive game.

However, he will need to work on his defensive play, particularly in terms of positioning and physicality to become a well-rounded defenseman at the NHL level.

While the 2023 NHL Draft has received significant attention for its forward depth, the top defensemen should not be overlooked. David Reinbacher, Tom Willander and Axel Sandin Pellikka are standout prospects, each bringing unique strengths to the table.

As these young defensemen continue to develop, addressing their respective weaknesses will be key to their long-term success in the NHL.

