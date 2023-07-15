Who are the top NHL RFAs yet to be signed? Exploring free agency 2023

The NHL free agency 2023 period is in full swing, but several restricted free agents (RFAs) are still awaiting new contracts. In this article, we take a closer look at some notable RFAs and discuss whether they will return to their current teams or explore other options.

Among the key RFAs yet to sign are Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken, Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild, Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets, Alexis Lafrenière of the New York Rangers, Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins, Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Ducks' Dynamic Duo: Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras

2022 NHL All-Star Skills

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras have emerged as an electrifying NHL duo for the Anaheim Ducks.

Terry showcased his offensive prowess last season, posting career-high numbers, while Zegras displayed immense potential during his rookie campaign. Both players are vital to the Ducks' future success.

It's highly likely that Anaheim will prioritize re-signing these talented forwards, as they represent the franchise's next generation.

The enigma of Vince Dunn

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken - Game Six

Vince Dunn, a skilled defenseman, finds himself in a unique situation as an RFA for the Seattle Kraken.

Acquired in the NHL expansion draft from the St. Louis Blues, Dunn has the potential to become a cornerstone player for the Kraken's blue line. However, negotiations between Dunn's camp and Seattle have been ongoing.

While the Kraken would ideally want to lock him up, other teams may express interest in Dunn's services if a deal cannot be reached.

Arbitration awaits Filip Gustavsson

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild - Game Three

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild is set to head to arbitration, a process used to settle contract disputes.

Gustavsson showcased his ability last season, but the arbitration hearing suggests that the two sides have been unable to find common ground. While arbitration decisions can be unpredictable, it's possible that Gustavsson will remain with the Wild, as the team recognizes his potential as a future starter.

Stability for Logan Stanley and Alexis Lafreniere

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers

The Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley and the New York Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière have shown glimpses of their potential and are likely to stay with their respective teams.

Stanley, a towering defenseman, has steadily improved and has earned the trust of the Jets' coaching staff. Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has immense talent and will be a key building block for the Rangers.

NHL contract extensions for Trent Frederic and Ilya Samsonov

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins and Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs are two players who still await contract extensions.

Frederic has become a reliable depth player for the Bruins, providing energy and physicality. The Maple Leafs' Samsonov, a goaltender, has shown promise, but the team may take their time assessing his long-term potential.

Both players are likely to receive new deals, but the terms and durations remain uncertain.

The Tanner Jeannot situation

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Tanner Jeannot is the most puzzling RFA still unsigned in the NHL. The Tampa Bay Lightning traded significantly to acquire Jeannot at the trade deadline, indicating that they value his potential.

However, the lack of a contract suggests that negotiations have hit roadblocks. The Lightning will continue discussions with Jeannot, looking to secure his services and make the trade investment worthwhile.

While several RFAs have yet to sign new contracts, most are expected to stay with their current teams.

However, contract negotiations can be unpredictable, and there's always a possibility of surprises or players exploring other options. NHL fans eagerly await news of these signings, as they can significantly impact team rosters and shape the league's landscape for the upcoming season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault