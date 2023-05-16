The future of the Toronto Maple Leafs Core Four is a major question this off-season.

The Maple Leafs have built their team around Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Yet, the core four has had several years together, and they have just one playoff series win on their resume, showing changes are likely to be made.

At the year-end press conference, general manager Kyle Dubas also said he would think about making a move if he still is the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs next season.

"I would consider anything with our group here that would allow us a better chance to win the Stanley Cup," Dubas said. "I would take nothing off the table at all. And I think everything would have to be considered with regards to anything to do with the Leafs.”

Now, after that comment, let's rank who out of the core four is most likely to be moved.

#1. Mitch Marner

The most likely out of the core four to be moved is Mitch Marner, and if he is going to be traded, it needs to happen by July 1.

Marner has a full no-movement clause kicking in on July 1, so he could block any trade, but before then, he is allowed to be moved and has no say on where he is traded to.

Although Marner is super skilled, in the playoff's biggest moments, he has often failed to show up which has played a role in why Toronto has only won one round. He is also a player plenty of teams would like to acquire given he has two years left on his contract.

#2. William Nylander

Willian Nylander, like Mitch Marner, has a no-movement clause that kicks in on July 1, but he can only block a trade to 10 teams, so he could still be moved.

Nylander also has just one year left on his deal, and his cap hit is just $6.962 million which is a number basically every team in the league can afford. The Swede proved in these playoffs he can play in the playoffs as he was the Leafs' best player of the Core Four.

If Toronto wants to keep Matthews and Marner together, Nylander then becomes the next most obvious member of the Core Four to be moved.

#3. Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews has said he wants to re-sign in Toronto which is why he is third on this list.

If Matthews does indeed sign a contract extension on July 1, as he has just one year left, he becomes untouchable and will be a Toronto Maple Leafs forward for years to come.

However, if for some reason, Matthews tells the Toronto Maple Leafs front office behind closed doors he won't re-sign, he shoots to the top of the list as the Leafs can't afford to lose him for nothing.

#4. John Tavares

John Tavares is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs but is the worst player on this list and would likely be the one to be moved if he didn't have a full no-movement clause.

Tavares said on Monday he won't waive it and will be a Maple Leafs for two more years, so Toronto is stuck with him. Getting out of his $11 million would be massive for Toronto; unfortunately, Tavares has all the say and doesn't want to be traded, so that is why he is at the bottom of the list.

