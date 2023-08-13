Who is Tristan Jarry's wife? All you need to know about his partner Hannah Hatcher

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry recently exchanged wedding vows with his long-term partner, Hannah Hatcher. She was born on June 16, 1998, in Rochester, Michigan, to Kevin and Mary Ann Hatcher.

Hannah Hatcher played volleyball at Rochester Adams High School. She also worked as a student reporter, covering local sports.

Hatcher reportedly explored modeling during her adolescent years; however, there is no documented evidence of her formal affiliation with any modeling agency. Tristan Jarry's significant other has not opened up about her post-high school pursuits, which has left her current occupational status shrouded in mystery.

Tristan Jarry chose to share a significant aspect of his personal life on his Facebook page, revealing that he had been in a relationship since April 29, 2019. It was during the same year that he took to Instagram to formally declare his involvement with Hannah Hatcher to NHL fans.

Jarry started his NHL journey with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015. Despite being an AHL prospect back then, the talented athlete was consecutively called back by the Penguins just one year after signing him for crucial goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray's injuries.

Hannah Hatcher is the daughter of former NHL player

Hannah Hatcher is one of the two children of former hockey defenseman Kevin Hatcher. Tristan Jarry’s father-in-law, Kevin Hatcher's, legacy in the NHL is one that's firmly etched in the annals of the league's history. On each of the teams he played for, including the Penguins, the former defenseman left an enduring impression.

He developed a reputation as one of the best defensemen of his time. From 1984 until 2001, the ex-hockey pro had a remarkable 17-season NHL career, playing for various teams throughout his tenure.

Hannah’s uncle, Derian Hatcher, who is Kevin's younger brother, also carved his path in the NHL. He contributed to 16 seasons in the league as a professional hockey star with his stellar performance on the ice.