Russian ice hockey player Valeri Nichushkin made headlines in June 2018 when he married his wife, Svetlana Nichushkin, in a ceremony in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Svetlana, also known as Lana Nichushkin, was born Svetlana Lyuk in Russia and is a former gymnast and model.

She attended the International Academy of Business and Management and has now embarked on a new journey as the owner of her own lingerie and swimwear line, Lavarice.

The couple's love story began in 2014, and since then, they have been inseparable. Their honeymoon in Sardinia, Italy, was the perfect way to celebrate their union and start their new lives together. While Valeri is a well-known name in the world of sports, Svetlana is slowly but surely making her mark in the fashion industry.

According to Lavarice's website, the brand is about quality, beauty, and comfort. Svetlana's vision for the brand is to make beautiful lingerie and swimwear accessible to every girl. The brand uses high-tech production methods and thoughtful design to ensure the products are of the highest quality.

A look at Valeri Nichushkin's NHL career

Valeri Nichushkin's NHL career has been one full of promise and adversity. The Russian forward was selected with the 10th overall pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie with 34 points in 79 games during the 2013-14 season. However, injuries derailed his early success as he sustained groin and hip injuries early the following season, leading to hip surgery and limited playing time.

After bouncing back with 29 points in 79 games during the 2015-16 season, Valeri Nichushkin left the NHL to sign a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League. In his second KHL stint, he tallied an impressive 51 points in 86 games over two seasons. This included nine points in 19 playoff games to help CSKA reach the KHL championship series.

Nichushkin returned to the NHL in 2018, signing a two-year contract with the Dallas Stars. However, the team bought out the final season of his contract in June 2019, leading him to sign a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in August of that year.

It was with the Avalanche that Valeri Nichushkin truly began to fulfill his potential. In the 2020-21 season, he set career highs, scoring 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in just 62 regular-season games. He then contributed 15 points in 20 playoff games, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

One of the highlights of Valeri Nichushkin's playoff run was his performance in the Stanley Cup Final. He tied the Colorado/Quebec Nordiques record for most goals in a championship series with four. His clutch scoring helped lead the Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Poll : 0 votes