Who is Wes McCauley? Meet the son of a former NHL's Director of Officiating

Wes McCauley, born on Jan. 11, 1972, in Georgetown, Ontario, is a former professional player turned referee. McCauley has made a significant impact in the NHL with his officiating skills.

Hockey runs in Wes McCauley's blood. He is the son of John McCauley, a former NHL referee. He was the NHL's Director of Officiating at the time of his passing in June 1989. Growing up in a family deeply involved in the sport, McCauley developed a profound understanding of the game.

During his younger years, Wes McCauley showcased his skills as a defenseman on the ice. He attended Michigan State University, where he joined the Spartans' hockey team.

After completing his college career, McCauley's dreams of playing professional hockey were cut short due to an injury in 1997. However, this setback opened a new chapter in his life. McCauley decided to transition from player to referee.

In 2003, he refereed his first NHL regular-season game, and his skills and professionalism quickly caught the attention of league officials. Just two years later, in 2005, he became a full-time NHL referee.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Wes McCauley's career is his consistent presence in the Stanley Cup Finals. He has officiated in eight out of the past 10 finals, from 2013 to 2022.

Wes McCauley family life and their abode

McCauley is happily married to his wife, Bethany, and together they have four children. They have made their home in South Portland, Maine, where Bethany grew up. McCauley's commitment to his family is evident, balancing the demands of his officiating career with his role as a husband and father.

Unfortunately, circumstances took a toll on Wes McCauley's career as an NHL defenseman

Following his freshman year at Michigan State University, McCauley's talent caught the attention of the Detroit Red Wings, who selected him in the eighth round of the 1990 NHL Entry Draft.

After completing his college education, McCauley embarked on his professional career in various minor league hockey teams. He showcased his skills with the Las Vegas Thunder and Fort Wayne Komets in the International Hockey League, the Knoxville Cherokees in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), and the Muskegon Fury in the Colonial Hockey League. McCauley's hockey journey even took him overseas to play for Milan in the Italian Serie A league.

Unfortunately, injuries ultimately brought an end to McCauley's playing career in 1997. Despite his passion for the game, the physical toll and challenges posed by injuries forced him to make the difficult decision to hang up his skates.

