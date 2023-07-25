Who will be Bruins new captain? 3 potential candidates to replace Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron, a cherished veteran and legendary character in the history of the Boston Bruins, has formally announced his retirement. As a brilliant player and motivating leader, the 38-year-old leaves behind a spectacular legacy that places him among the team's all-time greats.

The organization now has to choose Bruins' new captain due to his departure. However, they have a number of worthy prospects who could one day proudly don the "C" on their shirts.

Let’s take a peek into the list of candidates for Bruins' leadership role.

Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy stands out as the first young prospect for being Bruins' new captain. He has effortlessly taken on a key leadership position among the Bruins', serving as the defensive backbone of the squad. McAvoy's contract is extended through the end of the 2029–30 season, guaranteeing that he will be able to serve as captain for a long time.

McAvoy is a good fit for being Bruins' leader for scoring 17 points in just 19 games and keeping a respectable plus-7 rating. Such a brilliant performance not only accentuates his individual brilliance but also raises his plus-118 career rating, which is already a rare feat. The 25-year-old hockey star’s long-term dedication would give the team's leadership structure stability and continuity.

Brad Marchand

The second prospect for Bruins' new captain is Brad Marchand, who proves to be an unexpected, unusual, and appealing option for the captaincy. He stands out as the contender with experience as an alternate captain compared to McAvoy. Marchand has shown significant development and maturity on the ice over time, as evidenced by the decline in the frequency of his suspensions in recent seasons.

Brad Marchand's remarkable abilities have cemented his reputation as one of the team's top players. He constantly dominates the team's point totals and has 26 points in 24 games right now. Even though he may not have as many years left, he is still a powerful candidate at the age of 34. Nevertheless, Marchand's potential as a temporary leader emerges, mainly as the team waits for some of its younger players to be prepared for leadership positions.

David Pastrnak

Superstar forward David Pastrnak is unquestionably a strong candidate for Bruins' new captain position. His skill on the ice is unparalleled among the Bruins' squad, making him the team's star player and a key component of their success. Particularly noteworthy is that General Manager Don Sweeney stressed earlier in the summer that they want Pastrnak to take on a key leadership role in the next season.

Pastrnak's dedication to the squad over a significant eight-year period, which he recently signed, strengthens his claim to the captaincy.

Bruins new captain search begins as Bergeron leaves

Considering all the recent controversies regarding the search for Boston Bruins' new captain, NHL fans are curious about why Patrice Bergeron chose to retire. Hockey center Patrice Bergeron, who served as the face of the Boston Bruins for an incredible 19 seasons, achieved the position of the team's third-leading all-time scorer and eventually assumed the captaincy.

In a statement, he expressed that after consulting his family and considering the condition of his body at the age of 38, Bergeron finally decided to step away from NHL.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!