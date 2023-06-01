Who will replace Andrew Brunette as New Jersey Devils assistant coach? Top 3 candidates explored

On Wednesday, former New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette found a new home. Under new General Manager Barry Trotz, Brunette was hired as the next head coach of the Nashville Predators.

It was unlikely that the Devils could keep Brunette for much longer, with his talent clearly reaching the level of a head coaching job. But now, with Lindy Ruff expected to return behind the Devils' bench, who will GM Tom Fitzgerald choose to replace Brunette?

Top 3 candidates to replace Andrew Brunette as New Jersey Devils assistant coach

#3. Dan Bylsma

Dan Bylsma has had a connection with Tom Fitzgerald for many years. In the same year that Bylsma was hired as the Pittsburgh Penguins coach in 2009, Fitzgerald was promoted to Assistant GM of the same franchise.

Bylsma led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all six seasons and won the franchise's third Stanley Cup in his first go around.

Bylmsa has not coached in the NHL since 2017, spending the remaining years as the head coach in the American Hockey League and currently battling for the Calder Cup with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. But if the Devils are looking for someone with a track record, he is a good choice.

#2. Patrick Elias

Who in New Jersey would not want to see this happen? Patrick Elias is a New Jersey Devils legend, owning their career records for goals, assists, and points in both the regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He also played a huge role in the Devils' Stanley Cup teams in 2000 and 2003.

The Bratt Pack @TheBrattPack63 1,240 games played



408 goals



617 assists



2 Stanley Cups



Patrick Elias DESERVES to be in the Hall of Fame 1,240 games played408 goals617 assists2 Stanley CupsPatrick Elias DESERVES to be in the Hall of Fame https://t.co/1PjL1D7axc

Elias does not have much coaching experience and none in the NHL. But he has a long list of accomplishments as a player and has been around the team often over the past few seasons.

#1. Sergei Brylin

Sergei Brylin is the most obvious choice to replace Brunette. The 13-year NHL veteran spent his whole career with the New Jersey Devils from 2012-13 to 2021-22 as the assistant and associate coach of their AHL team, the Utica Comets.

Brylin was in charge of the Comet's power play during the 2021-22 season. The unit ranked fifth in the league. He has coaching experience, the same power-play specialty as Brunette, and a long history with the organization.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes