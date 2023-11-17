Who is William Nylander's dad? All we know about his father, ex-NHL player Michael

In the realm of ice hockey, talent often runs in the family and one great example is the father-son duo of Michael and William Nylander.

Michael Nylander was born in Stockholm, Sweden and embarked on his hockey journey during the 1990s with various teams in the Swedish Elite League. His remarkable skills caught the attention of NHL scouts, leading to his selection by the Hartford Whalers as the 59th overall pick in the third round of the 1991 draft.

Michael made his NHL debut during the 1992-1993 season and went on to have a successful career spanning 15 seasons. He showcased his talents while playing for the Whalers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

His exceptional playmaking abilities and keen vision on ice were widely recognized. In total, he amassed a record with 679 points comprising 209 goals and 470 assists across 920 regular season games.

Off the ice, Michael Nylander is a dedicated family man. He and his wife Camilla have six children. Among their children are William Nylander and his younger brother, Alexander, who is also an NHL player for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Michaels had a huge impact on his children’s hockey journeys and frequently coached them during their youth, ingraining in them a strong work ethic and passion for the game.

Insiders's take on William Nylander's contract extension talks

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to strengthen their team, they must secure players like William Nylander for their long-term success.

According to TSN insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger, talks about extending Nylander's contract with the Maple Leafs are going well behind closed doors.

Nylander, a forward who plays a key role in the Maple Leafs lineup, has been subject to speculation regarding his future with the team. With his contract nearing expiration, both Nylander and the organization are eager to come to an agreement that will keep him in Toronto for years to come.

While specific details about the contract extension remain undisclosed, it is believed that both parties are working diligently to find common ground and ensure a mutually beneficial deal.

LeBrun and Dreger also discussed challenges faced by the Vancouver Canucks as they negotiate a contract for Elias Pettersson, who is currently a restricted free agent.