Who are the winners & losers of the 2023 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft brought forth a new wave of young talent, with teams eagerly vying for the opportunity to select the brightest prospects. As with any draft, there were winners and losers.

In this article, we examine two winners and two losers of the 2023 NHL Draft, highlighting their choices and the potential impact on their respective teams.

Winners: Chicago Blackhawks

The first winner of the draft were the Chicago Blackhawks. With the fortune of being the winners of the first overall pick, they secured the highly touted Connor Bedard. Bedard possesses immense skill and potential, making him a coveted player in the draft.

Additionally, the Blackhawks used their 19th overall pick, acquired through a trade with the Lightning, to select Oliver Moore, known for his exceptional speed. The Bedard-Moore duo has the potential to become the next dynamic duo in Chicago, reminiscent of the iconic Kane and Sharp partnership.

The Blackhawks made smart choices that could significantly bolster their roster for years to come.

Winners: Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers emerged as another winner of the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite selecting seventh overall, they may have found a steal in Matvei Michkov. Widely considered the second most talented player in the draft after Bedard, Michkov's contract in the KHL deterred some teams. However, the Flyers took the gamble, recognizing the immense talent he possesses.

While they will have to wait for at least three years before Michkov joins their ranks, the timing aligns well with the team's current rebuilding phase. The Flyers made a calculated move that could pay dividends in the future.

Losers: Arizona Coyotes

On the flip side, the Arizona Coyotes find themselves as one of the losers of this year's draft. With the sixth overall pick, they selected Dimitriy Simashev, a talented defenseman. However, the general consensus was that Simashev's projected value was in the late first round. This indicates the Coyotes missed an opportunity to select a higher projected talent at sixth overall.

They could have chosen Simashev with their 12th overall selection and opted for a more highly regarded player at the sixth spot. It was a missed chance that might hinder their immediate growth.

Losers: Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens also fall into the category of losers in the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite having the opportunity to trade down, they chose to address their positional need by selecting David Reinbacher, an undoubtedly talented defenseman, with the fifth overall pick.

However, not many experts considered Reinbacher the best player available at that point. Passing on talents like Michkov, Ryan Leonard, and Dalibor Dvorsky might prove costly for the Canadiens, who missed out on potentially superior prospects.

Only time will tell how these selections will shape the future of these teams, but the draft serves as a crucial juncture in building a successful roster and achieving sustained success in the NHL.

