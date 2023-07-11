Who won the Alex DeBrincat trade?

In a recent trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings, Farmington Hills native and former Ottawa Senators winger, Alex DeBrincat, found himself heading home to Detroit.

The Red Wings secured DeBrincat's services on a four-year extension worth $7.875 million annually. However, evaluating the winner of this trade requires a closer examination of the assets exchanged.

In exchange for DeBrincat, the Red Wings sent winger Dominik Kubalik, defense prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Senators.

It's important to note Detroit has the option to send either their own 2024 first-round pick or Boston's 2024 first-rounder, obtained in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade.

The Ottawa Senators, who had acquired DeBrincat as a significant addition the year before, appear to have taken a step back with this trade. Losing a talented forward like DeBrincat weakens their offensive firepower. Additionally, the conditional first-round pick provides some uncertainty regarding the overall value Ottawa will receive.

On the other hand, the Detroit Red Wings, already in the midst of a rebuild, acquire another significant piece to bolster their lineup. DeBrincat's return to his hometown brings excitement to the team and its fanbase. Known for his goal-scoring ability and offensive prowess, DeBrincat will provide a much-needed boost to the Red Wings' offense.

In terms of the assets exchanged, the Red Wings gave up promising winger Dominik Kubalik, who has showcased scoring ability and potential. Losing him may impact the team's depth on the wings. Furthermore, the inclusion of Donovan Sebrango, a defense prospect, adds some future uncertainty, as it remains to be seen how his development will pan out.

However, the Red Wings' gain of a proven and dynamic scorer in Alex DeBrincat outweighs the loss of Kubalik and Sebrango. The conditional first-round pick and fourth-round pick further enhance Detroit's future prospects, providing additional assets to build a competitive team.

Playoff appearance in sight for Detroit Red Wings after Alex DeBrincat trade

It appears the Detroit Red Wings hold the advantage in this trade. Acquiring a hometown hero of Alex DeBrincat's caliber gives them a significant offensive boost and strengthens their chances of making a playoff push. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators face the challenge of compensating for the loss of a key acquisition while banking on the potential return of the conditional first-round pick

