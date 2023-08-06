Who won the Erik Karlsson trade? A Kyle Dubas masterclass for the Pittsburgh Penguins

The NHL trade landscape is always ripe for speculation and analysis, and the Erik Karlsson trade was no exception.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens engaged in a complex three-team trade that had the potential to reshape the dynamics of the league. Now that the dust has settled, let's take a closer look at who emerged as the winners of this trade saga.

The Erik Karlsson trade: A complete win for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

In the trade, the Penguins emerged as significant beneficiaries. Acquiring Erik Karlsson, a former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, immediately bolsters their blue line and adds a new dimension to their defensive strategy.

Karlsson's elite puck-moving skills and offensive contributions are expected to provide a substantial boost to the Penguins' overall play. Moreover, the addition of Rem Pitlick and Dillon Hamaliuk adds depth to their prospect pool.

In this regard, the Penguins secured a major upgrade to their roster, positioning themselves as clear winners in this trade.

Are Granlund and Hoffman future trade assets for the Sharks?

Mikael Granlund

On the other side, the Sharks made a calculated move by acquiring a first-round pick, Mikael Granlund, Jan Rutta, and Mike Hoffman.

While the departure of Karlsson is undoubtedly a loss, the Sharks managed to gain valuable assets in return. The first-round pick offers potential for a high-impact player in the future, and the addition of Granlund and Rutta contributes to the team's depth. The Sharks will likely be looking to deal away Granlund or Hoffman in future deals.

Casey DeSmith as the Montreal goalie of the future?

Casey DeSmith

The Canadiens, in this scenario, appear to have gained the least compared to their counterparts. Acquiring Casey DeSmith, Jeff Petry, Nathan Lagare, and a second-round pick does offer some value, especially the solid backup option in DeSmith.

However, the loss of Petry, a key defenseman, and the lack of a high-impact player like Karlsson in return may leave some fans questioning the overall benefit to the Canadiens' roster.

In evaluating the trade, it's essential to consider the short-term and long-term implications for each team. While the Penguins undoubtedly secured a marquee player in Karlsson, the Sharks and Canadiens made strategic moves to strengthen their positions as well.

As it stands, the Pittsburgh Penguins emerge as the front-runners in the Erik Karlsson trade, having added a game-changing player to their roster. While the Sharks and Canadiens made strategic moves to bolster their teams, only time will tell how these acquisitions pan out and whether the trade ultimately produces clear winners and losers.