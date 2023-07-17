Who is the youngest captain in NHL history? Check out Oilers icon's incredible feat 

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is the youngest captain in NHL history. He was named the Oilers captain when he was 19 years and 266 days old, and he has led his team from the front ever since. On October 15, 2016, McDavid was named the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers selected McDavid first overall in the 2015 NHL draft. Prior to that, he was regarded as the National Hockey League's next big thing. Moving forward to 2023, Connor McDavid has fully lived up to the hype, as he is currently the best hockey player in the world.

The 27-year-old Richmond Hill, Ontario native has played eight seasons in the league accumulating 850 points (303 goals and 547 assists) in 569 career games. He's the fifth all-time leading goalscorer for the Oilers.

In his relatively young career, McDavid has already won a plethora of awards. He has won the Art Ross Trophy (5), Hart Memorial Trophy (3), Ted Lindsay Award (4), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (1) and was honored with the Best NHL Player ESPY Award 2023.

The only silverware missing from McDavid's cabin is the coveted Stanley Cup.

Who is the youngest NHL captain to ever win a Stanley Cup?

The Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby is the youngest-ever captain in the National Hockey League history to lift the coveted Stanley Cup.

"Sid the Kid" was the first overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 draft. Two years later, Crosby was named the captain of the Pens for the 2007-08 season when he was 19 years and 297 days old.

Crosby captained the Pittsburgh Penguins in their third Stanley Cup victory in 2009, becoming the NHL's youngest captain to do so. "Sid the Kid" was only 21 years and 10 months old when he won the Cup to become the youngest captain in the league's history.

Sidney Crosby has played for 18 seasons in the National Hockey League. He's donned the Penguins jersey in his entire career and has led them to three Stanley Cup Championships.

Crosby has accumulated 1,502 points (550 goals and 952 assists) in 1,190 career games, making him the Pens' all-time second-leading goal scorer behind Mario Lemieux.

He's won the Art Ross Trophy (2), Hart Memorial Trophy (2), Ted Lindsay Award (3), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2), Mark Messier Leadership Award (2), and Conn Smythe Trophy (2).

