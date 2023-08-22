Who are the Youngest NHL Players to score 500 Goals?

Scoring 500 regular season goals is a remarkable milestone for ice hockey players in the NHL. By the conclusion of the 2022–23 NHL season, which marked the 105th regular season of play in the league's history, a select group of 47 players had achieved the feat of scoring at least 500 regular season goals in their NHL careers.

Let's delve into the record books to explore the five youngest NHL players who have accomplished the impressive feat of scoring 500 goals.

#5 Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr, a Czech sensation known for his remarkable career longevity. Amassing an impressive 766 goals in 1,733 games, Jagr achieved the 500-goal milestone on February 4, 2003, while playing for the Washington Capitals.

In his 928th game, he encountered the Tampa Bay Lightning with John Grahame as the opposing goaltender. Jagr attained this remarkable milestone at the age of 30 years, 11 months, and 20 days.

#4 Steve Yzerman

Steve Yzerman, renowned for his leadership and all-around play, occupies the fourth position on this elite list. Accumulating 692 goals over 1,514 games, Yzerman joined the 500-goal club on January 17, 1996, representing the Detroit Red Wings.

In his 906th game, he faced off against the Colorado Avalanche with Patrick Roy guarding the net. Yzerman's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame took place in 2009, and he reached this accomplishment at the age of 30 years, 8 months, and 8 days.

#3 Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin, the electrifying Russian forward, commands the third spot. With an astounding 822 goals in 1,347 games played, Ovechkin reached the 500-goal milestone on January 10, 2016, donning the jersey of the Washington Capitals.

The game in which he secured this accomplishment was his 801st, facing off against the Ottawa Senators with Andrew Hammond tending the net. As an active player, Ovechkin's legacy continues to unfold, and he achieved this feat at the age of 30 years, 3 months, and 24 days.

#2 Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux is celebrated for his graceful presence on the ice and unparalleled skill set. Registering 690 goals across 915 games, Lemieux accomplished the 500-goal milestone on October 26, 1995, as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This remarkable achievement occurred during his 605th game, facing off against the New York Islanders with Tommy Soderstrom guarding the net. Lemieux's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame transpired in 1997, and he attained this accomplishment at the age of 30 years, 0 months, and 21 days.

#1 Wayne Gretzky

Topping the list is none other than Wayne Gretzky, affectionately known as "The Great One." With an astonishing 894 goals in 1,487 games played, Gretzky achieved the 500-goal mark on November 22, 1986, while representing the Edmonton Oilers.

His monumental achievement took place during game number 575 against the Vancouver Canucks, with the opposing goaltender's net empty. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999, Gretzky accomplished this feat at the tender age of 25 years, 9 months, and 27 days.