Why is 99 banned in the NHL? Looking back at the history of iconic jersey number linked with iconic superstar

In the world of professional hockey, certain jersey numbers carry a weight of their own. One such number is 99, a digit that has been officially retired by the NHL. But why is this number banned, and what's the story behind it?

The answer lies in the remarkable career of Wayne Gretzky, a name synonymous with excellence in the sport. Throughout his illustrious journey, Gretzky proudly donned the number 99 on his jersey, becoming an icon in the process. His unmatched achievements include four Stanley Cup championships, nine Hart Trophies, and a staggering 61 NHL records.

To honor Gretzky's immense contributions to hockey, the NHL decided to retire his number 99 league-wide in 2000. This move not only recognized his unparalleled skill but also prevented any future player from wearing the number and being compared to the "Great One."

It's worth noting that a few players, like Wilf Paiement, Rick Dudley, and Dave Schultz, had worn the number 99 before Gretzky's rise to fame. However, it was Wayne Gretzky who elevated the number to legendary status, making it his own.

Jersey numbers often become inseparable from the superstars who wear them. While 99 is retired in honor of Gretzky, numbers like 66 (associated with Mario Lemieux) and 9 (linked to Gordie Howe) also hold special places in the hearts of hockey fans.

The ban on number 99 in the NHL is a fitting tribute to Wayne Gretzky, an iconic superstar who forever changed the game. It serves as a reminder of his unparalleled legacy and the impact he made on the sport of hockey.

The Week Wayne Gretzky Rewrote NHL History

In 1982 (Feb. 24), "The Great One" made history by scoring his 77th goal of the season, shattering the NHL's goal-scoring record. With his unparalleled skills, he went on to notch a total of 92 goals that season, eclipsing the previous record set by Phil Esposito.

Gretzky's scoring prowess didn't stop there, as he followed it up in 1983-84 with an astounding 87 goals, further solidifying his place as the league's top goal scorer.

But records weren't the only milestones Gretzky achieved. In 1980 (Feb. 24), he became the first player under 20 years old to amass 100 points in a single season, although he narrowly missed the Calder Trophy due to his prior WHA experience. Instead, the Calder went to Ray Bourque.

And then, in 1981 (Feb. 18), Gretzky displayed his scoring brilliance once again, recording his first-ever five-goal game in a dominating 9-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. His five-goal outburst in just 10 minutes left a lasting legacy and served as a testament to his unparalleled talent.