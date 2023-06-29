Why the Anaheim Ducks Will Regret Picking Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli

Adam Fantilli, a highly regarded prospect, was widely expected to be selected by the Anaheim Ducks as the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, leading up to the first round, there was some uncertainty due to the Ducks' existing strong roster of centers, including Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Adam Henrique, and Ryan Strome, along with promising prospects.

This raised the question of whether the Ducks would prioritize skill over positional depth in their selection. Ultimately, when the Ducks made their pick, it appeared that they did not prioritize skill over position.

With the second overall pick in the draft, the Anaheim Ducks selected Leo Carlsson, opting to pass on the Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Michigan. Fantilli was selected 3rd by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But, here is what is interesting. Carlsson is also a center. So what gives?

Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek decided to draft Carlsson over Fantilli for one significant reason: His two-way game.

After watching Carlsson play excellent two-way hockey during the World Championships, Verbeek believed he was the better option to play the top-line center role in the NHL.

“I think what probably could have put him over the top was watching him at the world championships and watching him play center for the men's team in a No. 1 center position," Verbeek told ESPN. "I was really taken aback by his two-way game. I think looking at it we were excited for the potential for him to not only be a dominant player in the offensive zone but also in the defensive zone as well.”

Okay, that makes sense. But here is the issue with Verbeeks thinking: Fantilli is still the better player.

Adam Fantilli is still the better player, Anaheim Ducks will likely regret their choice

18-year-old Adam Fantilli had an outstanding freshman season in college hockey, leading the Wolverines with 30 goals and 65 points in just 36 games, averaging 1.88 points per game. Despite falling short of the National Championship, his exceptional performance made him the clear choice for the Hobey Baker Award.

His UM teammate, Devils prospect Luke Hughes proved how that type of college success can translate to the big leagues, so why not believe Fantilli can do the same?

While Carlsson is a talented hockey player, it's important to consider that he has yet to play in North America and will require several more years before turning pro. Additionally, his skill level is not on par with that of Fantilli.

The Ducks, despite having skillful players on their roster, could have benefited from selecting another swift-skating, pure goal scorer like Fantilli to complement Zegras and their team.

It is my belief that the Anaheim Ducks will regret their decision, as they watch Adam Fantilli light up the scoresheet over in Columbus.

