Why the Dallas Stars should be even better in 2023-24 

The Dallas Stars had an excellent 2022-23 season. After finishing second in the Central Divison, the Stars overcame the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken to reach their second Western Conference finals in four seasons.

But in the Conference finals, Dallas fell behind 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights and could not overcome it, falling in six games.

While many believed that the Dallas Stars had a great opportunity to win the cup this season, there is a good chance they will be even better in 2023-24.

The Dallas Stars currently have the perfect blend of players.

General Manager Jim Nill has spent years putting together a team that features experienced veterans like Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

The team also has a blend of young superstars with Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger. And an even younger, up and coming group of talent in Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque.

It truly is the mix that every franchise wants. That blend mentioned above is exactly why the Stars will be even better.

Combination of youth & experience will be key for Dallas Stars

For the veterans, next season will serve as another step toward growing into their roles.

Pavelski is likely going to return at the same level as he has done up to age 38. Benn will be even more comfortable with reduced minutes and will look to build off a 33-goal campaign. Seguin found some chemistry with a few players and looked to regain some of his speed and confidence in his first full season following multiple surgeries.

Other veterans like Luke Glendening, Jani Hakanpaa and Ryan Suter may be replaced by younger, more skilled players.

The young core has another season and a long playoff run under their belt. Heiskanen and Hintz played big roles in the run to the finals in 2020, but for most of the others, this was their first elongated playoff experience. Getting so close to the ultimate goal should serve as a huge learning experience and external motivator for this group.

For the younger guys, it is time to take the next step. That means an even better sophomore season from Johnston, grabbing a full-time NHL job for Harley, and making the jump for Stankoven and company. They look ready, and the Dallas Stars are certainly ready to welcome them with open arms if they can perform.

On top of the names on the depth chart, the Stars also have a full season and postseason under coach Pete DeBoer.

DeBoer came to Dallas last summer with the goal of blending his offensive style with the frustrating defensive system that the Dallas Stars had perfected over the years. Dallas got the hang of things rather quickly, despite a few bumps in the road, and was two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals.

Now, imagine how the Dallas Stars system will look on the ice after 101 games, two offseasons and two training camps.

