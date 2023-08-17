Why mess with success? Grading the Buffalo Sabres' offseason moves

The Buffalo Sabres are entering a crucial phase of their rebuilding process, having come tantalizingly close to making the playoffs last season, driven by their emerging young core.

The team's offseason moves reflect a strategy to maintain stability while nurturing their promising talents.

Here's a deeper dive into their key transactions while grading their impact on the team's future prospects:

#1. Signing Tyson Jost to a One-Year Contract Extension - Grade: D+

The Buffalo Sabres' decision to extend Tyson Jost's contract for one year at a value of $2 million is puzzling, considering his performance history. Jost's on-ice contributions have been inconsistent, and while he has shown glimpses of potential, his overall impact doesn't seem to justify the contract's value.

It's a risky move that could hinder the team's financial flexibility moving forward, especially if Jost fails to significantly elevate his game.

#2. Signing Erik Johnson to a 1-Year Deal - Grade: C

Bringing in Erik Johnson on a one-year contract worth $3.25 AAV brings a mix of experience and potential impact to the Buffalo Sabres' blue line. Johnson, when healthy, has proven to be a reliable defenseman with leadership qualities.

However, his recent injury history raises concerns about his long-term contribution. While the one-year term minimizes risk, the contract's value might still be a bit high for a player whose durability is in question.

#3. Signing Connor Clifton to a 3-Year Deal - Grade: B+

Inking Connor Clifton to a three-year contract worth $3.33 AAV is a solid move by the Buffalo Sabres. Clifton's defensive prowess and physical style of play bring a valuable dimension to the team's blue line.

This signing not only ensures stability but also provides the team with a player who can contribute in multiple situations. The contract's duration and value seem appropriate, giving Clifton ample time to further develop his skills and potentially become a cornerstone defenseman.

#4. Re-signing Buffalo Sabres' RFAs Brett Murray and Linus Weissbach - Grade: C+

Retaining restricted free agents Brett Murray and Linus Weissbach demonstrates the Sabres' commitment to nurturing their young talent. Both players have shown promise, particularly Weissbach, who has displayed offensive flair in his development years.

While these signings don't make big splashes, they contribute to the team's overall depth and ensure a pipeline of young players continues to feed into the roster.

The Buffalo Sabres' offseason moves display a mix of cautiousness and calculated risks. While some signings raise concerns about the value and potential impact, others provide stability and potential for growth.

The team's focus on fostering their emerging young core is commendable, as they continue to fine-tune their roster to strike a balance between present competitiveness and future growth.