Why does Milan Lucic have a hunchback? Delving into the Bruins defenceman's medical condition

Celebrated NHL defenseman Milan Lucic's hunched posture has been the subject of curiosity among fans. Fans have often wondered the reason behind his unique physicality.

The answer lies in a medical condition he was diagnosed with during his teenage years. Milan Lucic's distinctive posture can be attributed to Scheuermann's disease, a skeletal disorder that affects the growth of vertebrae, resulting in an uneven curvature of the upper back.

Born and raised in East Vancouver to Serbian parents, Dobrivoje "Dobro" Lucic and Snezana Kesa, Lucic developed a passion for hockey while attending Killarney Secondary School. His admiration for Vancouver Canucks forward Todd Bertuzzi further fueled his love for the game.

However, at the age of 15, Milan Lucic was diagnosed with Scheuermann's disease. It is a condition that causes the vertebrae to grow unevenly, leading to a hunched-over posture known as kyphosis.

Scheuermann's disease is characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine along the sagittal plane. The posterior angle of the vertebrae is typically greater than the anterior, resulting in a wedge-shaped appearance.

The condition is named after Danish surgeon Holger Scheuermann. It primarily affects children and adolescents, but stabilizes after reaching adulthood. Its exact causes are not fully understood, but genetic and environmental factors are believed to play a role.

Despite the challenges posed by Scheuermann's disease, Lucic persevered in his hockey career. The disease's impact on his physicality has not hindered his success on the ice.

Milan Lucic signs a contract with the Bruins.

Milan Lucic, a beloved figure in Boston Bruins history, will be returning to the team for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. After spending the last four seasons with the Calgary Flames, Lucic signed a one-year contract with the Bruins.

The deal includes a base salary of $1 million, along with performance-based incentives. Lucic was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He quickly won the hearts of fans with his physical style of play, characterized by big hits, exciting fights, and numerous goals.

He played a vital role in the Bruins' Stanley Cup triumph in 2011. In 2015, Lucic was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, concluding his eight-year tenure in Boston. Over the past eight years, he has played for the Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Flames.

During the previous season, Milan Lucic registered 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 77 games for the Flames. In addition to Lucic, the Boston Bruins have also reached agreements to sign center Morgan Geekie and left wing James van Riemsdyk.

