Why did Patric Hornqvist retire? Tragic reason why two-time Stanley Cup winner called time on his NHL career

Patric Hornqvist, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, announced his retirement today at the age of 36. Hornqvist spent a total of 15 years in the National Hockey League and played for multiple teams during that span.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets Patric Hornqvist officially announces his retirement after 15 seasons and 2 Cups.



Enjoy retirement Horny! Patric Hornqvist officially announces his retirement after 15 seasons and 2 Cups. Enjoy retirement Horny! https://t.co/TRbFjk292e

Hornqvist was undoubtedly one of the best Swedish players in the NHL. He spent his last season in the NHL with the Florida Panthers and played 22 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Hornqvist played his last game against the Seattle Kraken on December 2022.

During the game, the 36-year-old was knocked by a concussion and was forced to miss the rest of the season due to it. His retirement came as no surprise to fans, as it was widely anticipated.

Patric Hornqvist's career was marred by a long history of injuries, which was one of the main reasons the 36-year-old decided to hang up his skates.

"Hockey has been a huge part of life ever since I was a kid, so of course it's a difficult decision to make, but I have my injury history and don't want to risk anything in the future. Therefore, I have finished playing, says the 36-year-old from Stockholm to Sportbladet."

Although Hornqvist has retired from the NHL, according to reports, the 36-year-old will continue to be part of the Florida Panthers organization in a different role.

Patric Hornqvist: One of the best late-drafted players in the NHL

Calgary Flames v Florida Panthers

Hornqvist was the No. 230 pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2005 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2008-09 season and played a total of five seasons with the Predators.

In 2014, Hornqvist was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Nashville Predators. The 36-year-old played for six seasons with the Penguins and played a key role in helping the club win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Hornqvist won his first Stanley Cup with the Penguins after they beat the San Jose Sharks in six games in the 2016 finals. In the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, his winning goal helped the Penguins win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

In 2020, the 36-year-old joined the Florida Panthers and played three seasons with them before announcing his retirement in 2023. Patric Hornqvist appeared in 901 games, tallying 543 points through 264 goals and 279 assists across 15 NHL seasons.

He had his career-high season during the 2013-14 campaign, scoring 53 points (22 goals,31 assists) in 76 games for the Predators.

