Why St. Louis Blues fans should be excited after signing Oskar Sundqvist

The St. Louis Blues made an exciting move by bringing back Oskar Sundqvist on a one-year deal worth $775,000. This signing is particularly refreshing for the Blues fanbase, which has recently bid farewell to cornerstone players like Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly, and Ivan Barbashev.

Sundqvist's return not only brings stability and depth to the team but also adds a much-needed element of physicality to a Blues roster that may face challenges in the upcoming season. Here are three reasons why St. Louis Blues fans should be excited about Oskar Sundqvist's return.

Oskar Sundqvist Versatility and Depth

Oskar Sundqvist's return provides the Blues with a versatile player who can contribute in various roles. Sundqvist has shown the ability to play both center and wing positions effectively, adding flexibility to the lineup.

His defensive awareness, penalty-killing prowess, and ability to chip in offensively make him a valuable asset. Sundqvist's return bolsters the Blues' depth, providing Coach Craig Berube with more options for line combinations and situational play.

Physical Presence and Sandpaper Style

Sundqvist's style of play is marked by his physicality and tenacity. He brings an element of sandpaper to the team, which is vital for creating a hard-nosed identity. Despite the Blues potentially facing a challenging season, Sundqvist's gritty approach can help establish a strong team culture and spark his teammates.

His physical presence, forechecking abilities, and willingness to battle in the corners make him a valuable asset, particularly against teams that prioritize a more physical style of play.

Leadership and Continuity

In a time of transition for the Blues, Sundqvist's return provides a sense of continuity and leadership. With the departure of key players, having a familiar face in the locker room can be reassuring for both players and fans.

Sundqvist's experience and familiarity with the Blues' systems and expectations allow him to lead by example and mentor younger players. His work ethic and dedication to the team's success make him a natural leader on and off the ice.

Oskar Sundqvist's return to the St. Louis Blues brings versatility, physicality, and leadership to a team that may face challenges in the upcoming season. His ability to contribute in multiple roles adds depth to the roster, while his gritty style of play and physical presence provide the team with an important element of toughness.

Additionally, Sundqvist's familiarity with the organization and his leadership qualities make him a valuable asset during this period of transition.

