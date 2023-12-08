Why did Tuukka Rask retire? Taking a look back at former Boston Bruins goaltender's career

Tuukka Rask, the iconic goaltender for the Boston Bruins, announced his retirement in February 2022 after a courageous attempt to return from hip surgery. The decision came after a setback in his comeback journey, prompting him to step away from the NHL after an illustrious 15-season career.

In March 2022, Rask candidly shared insights into the factors that led to his retirement, providing a glimpse into the physical challenges he faced.

The lingering hip injury and the decision to retire

Tuukka Rask revealed that, despite feeling positive during the rehabilitation process, his hip injury couldn't withstand the rigorous demands of everyday goaltending.

Rask said to reporters:

"It couldn’t hold the everyday grind — practicing and playing. That’s what I found out pretty quickly. I felt really good during the rehab. I was skating, started twice a week, going three times a week, four times a week and it was fine. But I was by myself or with the coach with one guy shooting so it's a little different from live action in a game or practice."

A critical moment occurred during a game against Anaheim, where Rask experienced discomfort in his groin and hip, prompting a deeper evaluation of his physical condition.

"And then playing that Anaheim game, I kind of stretched and tweaked my groin and hip a little bit and it just kept aggravating even more. And then it was kind of time to be honest with yourself."

The setback served as a turning point, compelling Rask to make a difficult but honest decision about his future in the sport. Rask said:

"I figured that I could have kept pushing, but what’s the benefit for me playing at 60% and kind of taking time off, taking a week off here, taking two weeks off, kind of taking a spot away from (Jeremy Swayman). So I just figured it’s more beneficial for everybody to call it. I had a great career, and I have no regrets.”

Tuukka Rask's legacy in Boston and return after retirement

Tuukka Rask leaves an indelible mark on the Boston Bruins franchise, having spent his entire NHL career with the team. As the all-time leader in wins (308) and saves (14,345), he played a pivotal role in the Bruins' journey to three Stanley Cup final appearances.

His contributions include serving as Tim Thomas' backup in 2011 and taking on the starting goaltender role in 2013 and 2019, showcasing his resilience and skill throughout his tenure.

Tuukka Rask made a surprise appearance at the team's morning skate, donning a complete set of gear, including the iconic Spoked-B on his chest, pads, and a Team Finland mask, as they prepared for the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Despite Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery's swift explanation for Rask's participation in practice, fans were excited amid speculation about the goalie's unexpected return.