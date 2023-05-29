'Why not us?' Can the Dallas Stars overcome 3-0 series deficit against the Golden Knights?

The Dallas Stars are two wins away from completing a historic comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final.

After trailing the series 3-0, Dallas has won two straight in tight fashion to force a Game 6 on Monday. Only four teams in NHL history have overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Of course, the chances of making this comeback are minuscule. In fact, no club has ever come back from down 3-0 in a Conference Final or Stanley Cup Final. But winning four straight to take a playoff series has happened before, even if only a handful of times. So, the Dallas Stars are asking: "why not us?"

"I do believe in it," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of momentum. "I think there's always a team that gets itself in a spot and climbs out of it. It doesn't happen all of the time, but it happens enough that . . . why not us?"

The Stars bench boss has a point. Why can't the Dallas Stars be the next team to pull off this massive feat?

Can the Dallas Stars complete the 3-0 series comeback?

The Stars have all of the momentum heading into Game 6. After an ugly and embarrassing loss in Game 3, the Stars rallied to win two games while their captain Jamie Benn sat helplessly in the press box.

The team did everything to ensure that Benn's season didn't end while he was suspended. They demonstrated how much the captain means to them.

"Our whole thought process was we win two games and we get him back," Stars center Luke Glendening said. "We didn't want his season to end that way, we wanted to give him the chance to play again."

Benn returns to the ice for Game 6 after serving a two-game suspension for cross-checking Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. The entire team should be motivated and have confidence. Pete DeBoer will have a deeper lineup to work with. After dark times, the light is beginning to show at the end of the tunnel.

All of a sudden, the Dallas Stars need just two more wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final. Stars forward Luke Glendening explained the team's mindset heading into Game 6.

"You just take it one day at a time," Glendening said. "That's all we can do. I guess [our odds] are better than they were four days ago, but we still have to win two games and they have to win one. We'll just keep battling."

Game 6 will take place tonight at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 pm/ET.

