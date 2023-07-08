Why Vinnie Hinostroza could be the final piece for Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup contention

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently signed Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract worth $775,000, adding a valuable depth piece to their roster. Despite being pressed against the salary cap, the Penguins managed to secure Hinostroza's services at an affordable price.

As a reliable forward with a solid penalty-killing track record, there are several reasons why Penguins fans should be excited about this signing. Let's explore three of them.

#1- Reliable Depth Forward

Vinnie Hinostroza brings a level of reliability and consistency to the Penguins' forward group. Over the past two seasons, he has proven himself as a reliable contributor for the Buffalo Sabres. While not the biggest player on the ice, Hinostroza's determination and work ethic make him effective in various roles.

Whether it's contributing offensively or being a responsible defensive presence, Hinostroza's versatility provides valuable depth for the Penguins. Fans can expect him to fill in admirably whenever injuries occur or when the team requires an additional spark.

#2- Solid Penalty-Killing Ability

The Penguins' penalty-killing unit will benefit from Vinnie Hinostroza's presence. He has demonstrated a solid ability to disrupt opponents' power plays and make smart decisions while shorthanded.

Hinostroza's speed, anticipation, and defensive instincts make him an effective penalty killer, capable of neutralizing opposing threats and creating scoring opportunities while down a man.

#1- Cost-Effective Acquisition

In a salary-cap constrained environment, the signing of Vinnie Hinostroza at $775,000 provides the Penguins with a cost-effective solution to bolster their roster. By acquiring Hinostroza at a relatively low cost, the Penguins can allocate their resources to address other areas of their team or make additional moves as needed. This financial flexibility allows the team to navigate the salary cap while maintaining a competitive lineup.

As the season approaches, fans can look forward to Hinostroza's contributions and his impact on the Penguins' success during key moments in games.

