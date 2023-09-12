"Why do you wanna see throbbing d*ck pics?": Paul Bissonnette blasts Mike Babcock over allegations hurled on Blue Jackets HC

Paul Bissonnette, nicknamed "Biz Nasty", has taken aim at Mike Babcock over recent allegations. On the Spittin Chiclets' podcast, Bissonnette says he heard a rumor from a player that Babcock, the new head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets got Boone Jenner to send him all his photos and then played them on his office TV.

It's just another controversy in Mike Babcock's career and Bissonnette is not happy with him as he blasted the head coach.

"I get a text from a player. He goes, 'have you heard what Babcock is up to again? I'm like 'no.' He gets to Columbus and one of the first things he does is he calls in Boone Jenner, the captain of the team and says let me see the photos in your phone, I want to know the type of person you are. What the f**k is going on?

"I want to get him on the podcast to grill him about his antics as a head coach," he added. Worry about the forecheck, worry about your personnel, worry about the power play humming at an alarming rate so you might have a chicken dicks chance of sneaking into a Wild Card spot. Why do you want to see throbbing d*ck pics from your captain on his iPhone? I don't understand this."

As of right now, the Columbus Blue Jackets said that they are aware of the allegations and plan to investigate them. What will come of the investigation is to be seen, but Paul Bissonnette is not happy with the head coach.

Mike Babcock's history of controversy

Mike Babcock has been known for his antics and controversy as former players have come out and taken aim at him.

During Mitch Marner's rookie season, the coach was accused of mistreating him by having the forward rank his teammates in order of work ethic and then sharing the list with the entire team.

Also, he scratched healthy Mike Modano in the final game of his career so that he never gets to play 1,500 games. He also scratched Jason Spezza in his Toronto Maple Leafs debut against his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

However, when Mike Babcock was named the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, he suggested that he was a changed man and had learned from his past.

“I learned a lot about communication working in college, just because you're around younger people every day and they don't have as many people, they need you. The message sent and the message received are often different. You come into the coach's office, and as a coach, you think you have this real good meeting, and you find out in a hurry, it wasn't very good. So had to learn about dealing with every player, 23 players, 23 different ways what works best for them.”

Currently, neither Babcock nor Jenner has talked about the alleged incident and only time will tell if the allegations turn out to be true.