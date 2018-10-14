×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wideman gets first goals since injury, Sens top Kings 5-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    14 Oct 2018, 02:48 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Wideman got his first two goals in nearly a year, Craig Anderson made 36 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday.

Wideman tore a hamstring last November and missed the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had been without a point in his first four games this season.

Chris Tierney, Mark Stone and Colin White also scored for the Senators, and Matt Duchene, Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each had two assists.

Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings, who will wrap up their four-game trip Monday night in Toronto.

Los Angeles' Jack Campbell made his fourth consecutive start and allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Peter Budaj. Budaj allowed one goal on 11 shots.

Tierney opened the scoring just over six minutes in by tipping Dylan DeMelo's shot past Campbell. Wideman pushed in a rebound and Stone added a power-play goal later in the period for a 3-0 lead.

White made it 4-0 in the second with a wrist shot that ended Campbell's afternoon. Lewis got the Kings on the board late in the period before Wideman tacked on his second goal midway through the third during a delayed penalty call.

NOTES: This was the Kings' lone visit to Ottawa this season and marked the return of Dion Phaneuf, who was traded to Los Angeles last February after spending parts of three seasons with the Senators. Phaneuf had 13 goals and 41 assists over 154 games with Ottawa. ... With Cody Ceci on injury reserve, Ben Harpur made his regular-season debut and led all Ottawa defensemen in ice time. ... The Senators were without Ceci (upper body), Ryan Dzingel (lower body) and Alex Formenton (concussion). Jonathan Quick (lower body), Dustin Brown (broken finger), Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) and Gabriel Vilardi (back) were out for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Toronto on Monday night.

Senators: Host Dallas on Monday night.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Kings' Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice
RELATED STORY
Alex Iafallo, Ilya Kovalchuk push LA Kings past Detroit, 4-2
RELATED STORY
Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings
RELATED STORY
Sharks best positioned to withstand big early season injury
RELATED STORY
Labanc scores in overtime, Sharks beat Kings 3-2
RELATED STORY
Campbell makes 40 saves, Kings beat Canadiens 3-0
RELATED STORY
Chabot scores twice, leads Senators past Maple Leafs 5-3
RELATED STORY
Kovalchuk scores, but Connor leads Jets over Kings 2-1
RELATED STORY
NHLPA files appeal of Wilson's 20-game suspension
RELATED STORY
Johansen's 2 goals lead Predators past Hurricanes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us