Will Alex Galchenyuk join KHL? Debunking rumors of forward joining Russian league after police arrest

Alex Galchenyuk is the third-overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft who had his contract with the Arizona Coyotes terminated earlier this month after being detained by Scottsdale Police.

A few days after the incident, Galchenyuk posted an apology on Twitter and expressed his sincere regret for his behavior towards the arresting authorities.

The hockey star also openly acknowledged his understanding of the need for support and disclosed his choice to enroll in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Alex Galchenyuk's playing career is still in the balance, but his major priority right now is getting the support he needs to deal with his personal problems. Nevertheless, he hopes to restart his career and play once he is fit and competent.

According to recent rumors from Russia, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, a KHL team, has expressed a strong interest in signing Alex Galchenyuk. Discussions regarding Galchenyuk’s joining the team have already begun between the club and the player's agency.

Yuri Nikolaev is the new agent of striker Alex Galchenyuk who commented on the beginning of his terms with the NHL striker. Nikolaev said in an interview with the Championship correspondent Pavel Panyshev.

“Together with Alex, we decided to cooperate in the jurisdiction of the KHL. To date, there are no comments regarding his employment. We need time. This is a high-quality striker who will add creativity and skill to any league team.”

Alex Galchenyuk accused of giving death threats to Police

Shocking information surfaced following Alex Galchenyuk's detention on July 9, 2023. The former Arizona Coyotes forward was accused of hit-and-run, disruptive conduct, resisting arrest, and making threats, among other offenses.

Galchenyuk allegedly hit a sign and a curb while driving a BMW with someone else, who Scottsdale Police believe to be his father. They were later discovered lying outside the vehicle in a parking lot.

The cops intervened and stopped the car as they proceeded to travel north of Scottsdale Road. The ex-Coyotes player’s actions after his detention worsened as he constantly referred to his Russian connections while threatening to kill a police officer and used racial slurs at a trainee cop.

The Arizona Coyotes carefully observed the situation in response to the incident before deciding to act. They swiftly terminated Galchenyuk's contract after issuing a statement about him. The Coyotes decided to part ways with the forward just 12 days after he signed a new contract.

