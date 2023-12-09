Will Alex Ovechkin ever knock the Great One off his monumental goal-scoring perch?

Alex Ovechkin made his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005, and he is the longest-serving captain in Washington Capitals history, having amassed 827 goals in 1,370 games. Historically, he's the second-highest scorer of all-time, trailing only Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record of 894 goals.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Ovechkin appeared to be a lock to catch "The Great One," coming into the campaign needing only 72 goals to break an NHL record that has stood since 1999.

However, this season hasn't been kind to Ovechkin and the Capitals, leaving many to wonder if he's got enough gas left in the tank to take the final steps to hockey immortality.

Inside Alex Ovechkin's legendary chase of the NHL goal record

Despite becoming only the third player in NHL history to net over 800 goals, Alex Ovechkin has only collected 60 goals on one occasion, scoring a career-high of 65 in 2007-08. Statistically, he scored at a .79 goals-per-game pace that season, the highest total of his Hall of Fame career.

Alex Ovechkin, Captain of the Washington Capitals

Furthermore, "The Great 8" has collected at least 50 goals in nine seasons, with those campaigns accounting for 478 of his goals, or 57% of his career totals.

However, Ovechkin has never failed to reach the 20-goal plateau in 18 seasons, with a career-low of 24 in the shortened 2020-21 campaign, where he only skated in 45 games before the global pandemic shut down the league.

Although he's had some down years, with totals of 24, 32 (twice), 33, and 38, Ovechkin is almost guaranteed to score 40 goals, which he has achieved in 13 NHL seasons. Considering he averages 4.7 shots on goal a game, even at 38, it appeared he wasn't slowing down after last year's 42-goal campaign.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals stumbling through 2023-24

Alex Ovechkin makes $9.5 million a season and has three years left on his current deal that runs out at the end of the 2025-26 season. Statistically speaking, his career goals-per-game average is .60, meaning if he played at least 75 games over the three seasons, he'd break the record with time to spare.

However, after 23 games in 2023-24, the Capitals risk missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Ovechkin is on pace for a career-low 17 goals. Unfortunately, fans have started to turn on their superstar player, with many social media requesting him to retire since he's scoring at just a .21 goals-per-game pace.

Whether the calls of retirement are fair or not, Ovechkin helped bring a Stanley Cup championship to the city, and with countless highlight-reel plays on his resume, this slump doesn't warrant such a negative reaction.

If, for some reason, Ovechkin only scores 20 goals in 2023-24, he'll enter next season with 842 goals and just 52 behind the NHL record. Considering he'd have two years remaining on his contract, he'd need 26 goals a season before his deal expires to match or surpass Gretzky's totals.

Despite a recent off-season coaching change, he is now without longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom, who has set up 279 goals (33.7%) of Ovechkin's career goals.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Ultimately, it appears the Capitals' Stanley Cup-contending years are over, leaving fans to wonder if Alex Ovechkin can break the record before riding off into the sunset. Although there have been plenty of setbacks in his 19-year career, just like Tom Brady in 2022, it appears father time has caught up to Ovechkin.

Historically, Ovechkin averages 4.7 shots per game and is one of the NHL's leaders in the category every season. However, after just 23 games this year, he's down to 3.6 shots a game as a new offensive system has limited his opportunities to create chances. Unfortunately, inching closer to one of the most treasured records in professional hockey has had lingering effects on and off the ice.

Whether Ovechkin is gripping his stick a little tighter right now or the pressure of chasing the mark is finally weighing on him, it appears that he has finally taken a step back regarding performing at the highest level every night.

Despite leading the Capitals with 15 points, the atmosphere surrounding Ovechkin feels different this year since fans are used to him terrorizing all the goalies. Even though he's had some minor setbacks in the early going, there is still a lot of season left to play, and there's still a chance that he reaches 30 goals.

Although the hockey community remains divided on whether they want to see Alex Ovechkin break Gretzky's record, we must wait until the All-Star break to know whether this season is a write-off.

