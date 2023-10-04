"Will never buy an NHL game again" - Fans left aghast comparing NHL 15'S Stanley Cup presentation to NHL 24

NHL fans have expressed disappointment with the Stanley Cup presentation segment in EA Sports' latest installment of NHL 24. A post on the r/NHL subreddit drove fans to weigh in on the comparison of EA's NHL 15 from 2014 and the latest one.

The addition of the NBC presentation was a new feature and a significant upgrade to the game brought in by EA in its 2014 edition. The presentation segment had the famous broadcasting duo of Doc Emrick and Eddie Olczyk on board, which also included the addition of some of their famous words in commentary.

The pre-game cutscenes, outside look of the arena, and NHL on NBC logos gave users a television-like experience in the game. However, this is not the case with NHL 24, which lacks such a presentation segment, leaving fans in disappointment with EA.

"I legitimately will never buy an nhl game again* because it's such a low effort product. Sports games have been complacently downhill for over ten years now."

NHL 24 is now accessible via a trial period

On Tuesday, EA revealed the NHL 24 trial period. Users with an EA membership can enjoy ten hours of gameplay as well as member-only rewards such as Deadly Attackers, World of Chel Battle Pass Multiplier Boost, and more.

Meanwhile, the users who pre-ordered the X-Factor edition will have access to full gameplay. The EA Sports NHL 24 releases globally on October 6 across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Till then, users can enjoy the trial period and explore the new features of the game.

