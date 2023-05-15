Will Toronto Maple Leafs 'Core Four' stick together? Players reflect on past season, hint at future plans

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated, and now their core four are left to pick up the pieces. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to break their nearly two decade long playoff series winning drought, there's still reason to be skeptical about the franchise moving forward, and how their "core four" players will fit together in the long run.

Here's everything that the four best players — Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares — said during exit interviews.

Auston Matthews

"My intention is to be here. I think I've reciprocated that before, how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me and the organization, my teammates and how much I just enjoy being here."

This should be big news for Toronto Maple Leafs fans. After years of wondering whether Auston Matthews would be back in the United States at the first chance he got, this shows there will at least be an attempt to keep Matthews in the area. The Maple Leafs can offer an extension as early as July 1.

Mitch Marner

"We'll see what happens. Like I've said, I've been very fortunate to play for this team and I want to continue to play for this team and hope I get to play with this team. It's all I've ever dreamed of as a kid and to be able to do it now is pretty surreal, so hopefully I get to continue that honor on and be with this squad."

Marner signed the biggest contract in the history of the franchise in 2020, and this summer his no move clause will set in. He will have a vested interest in what happens with Matthews' lame duck contract.

William Nylander

"Look I love it here. I don't want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to win and I want us to give it a go as long as we can."

Nylander's contract history with the Leafs is a complex one. Nylander held out during his initial contract negotiations, and after next season he will be a UFA. The Toronto Maple Leafs may have to pick and choose between Nylander or Matthews and think about trading them.

John Tavares

"I love it here. Obviously I made a commitment here for seven years to be a Leaf and I want to be here. That's how I feel."

If there is one player that is set in stone on being a Toronto Maple Leaf, it's John Tavares. After signing one of the richest contracts in franchise history during the 2018 offseason, Tavares is going to be a Leaf, through thick or thin.

