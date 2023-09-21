The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with an exciting lineup. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a projection of the starting lines for the Winnipeg Jets:

Winnipeg Jets projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi:

The top line features the dynamic duo of Connor and Scheifele, who have consistently been among the league's top scorers. Vilardi's playmaking abilities and hockey IQ should complement this formidable pair.

Nino Niederreiter — Cole Perfetti — Nikolaj Ehlers:

The second line showcases a blend of speed and scoring ability. Perfetti, a young talent, will have the opportunity to shine alongside Niederreiter and Ehlers, both known for their offensive prowess.

Alex Iafallo – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton:

The third line offers defensive responsibility and physicality. Lowry's two-way play, Iafallo's versatility and Appleton's energy provide a well-rounded combination.

Morgan Barron – Rasmus Kupari – Vladislav Namestnikov:

The fourth line combines youthful energy and potential. Kupari's skill, Namestnikov's experience and Barron's physical presence round out the forward group.

Defense:

Joshua Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo:

The top defensive pairing features the steady Morrissey alongside the reliable DeMelo. This pairing will be counted on for their defensive stability and ability to shut down opposing forwards.

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk:

The second pairing offers a mix of physicality and offensive prowess. Dillon's physical play complements Pionk's ability to contribute offensively.

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt:

The third pairing showcases youth and potential. Samberg's development will be closely monitored, and Schmidt's experience will be valuable in mentoring the young defenseman.

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck:

Hellebuyck is set to be the starting goaltender, aiming to continue his strong play and provide the Winnipeg Jets with the elite goaltending they've come to rely on.

Laurent Brossoit:

Brossoit will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His role as a reliable backup is crucial for the team's success.

The Winnipeg Jets' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team that is looking to compete in a highly competitive Central Division. With a focus on balanced scoring and a commitment to defensive responsibility, the Jets aim to make a strong push for the playoffs. As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead the team to postseason success.