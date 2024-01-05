Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Jan 5th 2024

The Western Conference will see the Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4, 2nd in the conference) face the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1, 14th) at the Honda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets game preview

Winnipeg enters the matchup with five victories in its last six games, four of which came by a margin of at least two goals. The Jets recently beat Tampa Bay 4-2, further underscoring their offensive prowess. They will want to extend their road-winning streak against the struggling Ducks.

Winnipeg is formidable with 3.36 goals per game and netted four goals on 28 shots in its latest outing. Vladislav Namestnikov played a pivotal role with three assists, while Nikolaj Ehlers found the back of the net, and Cole Perfetti contributed with an assist.

Winnipeg's defense is commendable, conceding 2.47 goals per game. It recently limited Tampa Bay to two goals. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, 18-6-3 in 27 games, boasts a 2.33 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%).

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks are in a challenging position with a 13-23-1 record. They have suffered three consecutive losses, including one recently against Toronto. They would want to turn things around against the Jets. However, breaking a six-game losing streak against Winnipeg could be challenging.

Anaheim's offense has been modest, averaging 2.51 goals per game. The team managed just one goal on 28 shots in its previous game. Frank Vatrano found the back of the net, assisted by Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale.

The Ducks defense is struggling, allowing 3.35 goals per game. It needs to shore up its defensive efforts, building on the two goals conceded in its last game.

In the goaltending department, Lukas Dostal, with 6-8-1 in 16 games, faces the daunting task of stifling the potent Jets' offense. With a 3.53 GAA and a .901 SV%, Dostal's performance will be pivotal in determining the game outcome.

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head

The Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks have a history of 35 games, with the Jets securing 19 wins to the Ducks' 16. Both teams have not recorded any draws in their matchups. In overtime (OT), both teams have four victories and four losses. In penalty shootouts (PS), the Jets have won 2 times and lost once, while the Ducks have won once and lost twice. The average goals per match for the Jets is 3.2, while the Ducks have an average of 2.9 goals per game in their head-to-head encounters.

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks: Predictions

The Winnipeg Jets, favored at -192, carry confidence into their next game after securing a hard-fought 2-1 road victory against the San Jose Sharks on January 4.

The Anaheim Ducks, listed as underdogs at +161, look to rebound from a recent 2-1 overtime loss at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 3. With an over/under set at 6.

Winnipeg Jets vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Winnipeg wins the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Winnipeg to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score: Yes.