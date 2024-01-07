Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 7, 2024

As the Winnipeg Jets hit the road with an impressive record of 25 wins, nine losses and four ties, they gear up to take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

The Jets are riding high on confidence after a 3-1 road victory against the Ducks on Friday. On the flip side, the Coyotes are looking to regroup following a disappointing 5-1 home loss to the Islanders a day earlier.

Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

The Winnipeg Jets are having a stellar season, going 25-9-4. Their recent triumph against the Ducks showcased their resilience and skill. The offensive firepower of the team is evident, averaging 3.32 goals per game.

On the defensive end, they've been equally impressive, allowing only 2.40 goals against per game with an 18.3% success rate on the power play and a 74.8% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Mark Scheifele has been instrumental, leading the team with 12 goals, 26 assists, and 88 shots on goal. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar, boasting a record of 19-6-3 this season, with a 2.28 GAA and an impressive .921 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes have navigated the season with a 19-16-2 record. Despite a recent setback to the Islanders, the Coyotes have shown resilience.

Offensively, they average 2.97 goals per game, while maintaining a steady defense, allowing 2.92 goals against per game with a 23.3% success rate on the power play and an impressive 78.9% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Clayton Keller has been a standout performer, leading the team with 13 goals, 18 assists, and 105 shots on goal. In goal, Connor Ingram has contributed significantly, with a 13-8-0 record, boasting a 2.61 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Coyotes and Jets have played 45 games against each other.

The Coyotes have an overall record of 19-22-1-3 (43.3%) against the Jets, with an ongoing eight-game losing streak.

The Coyotes' longest winning streak against the Jets is seven games, spanning from Feb 20, 2000, to Dec 11, 2002.

The Jets excel in faceoffs with a 46.4% win rate, and their +35 goal differential ranks second best in the league.

The Coyotes face challenges in faceoffs with a 28th-ranked win percentage of 46.4% and 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

Winnipeg's success this season is evident in their performances as favorites, clinching victory in 19 of 24 games. Even in games with odds shorter than -141, the Jets have a strong record of 11 wins in 15 such matchups, resulting in a 59.8% probability of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes, often considered underdogs in 26 games, have secured 10 wins. However, when faced with odds of +119 or longer, Arizona's record is only 5-10. Looking ahead to this game, the odds suggest a 58.5% chance of a Coyotes victory.

Prediction: Jets 4-3 Coyotes

Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Gabriel Vilardi to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes 0 votes