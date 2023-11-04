Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 4th Nov 2023

The 4-4-2 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 5-4-1 Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The game can be viewed on both ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

In the Western Conference, the Jets are eighth with 10 points, while the Coyotes are one spot ahead with 11 points.

Winninpeg's last game resulted in a 5-2 loss on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, Arizona came away with a 3-2 win at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Nov 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Broadcast: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Power 97, 98.7/KMVP-FM, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, and ESPN 620 AM

Winnipeg Jets aim for defensive improvement

The Winnipeg Jets offense has had a promising start, averaging 3.10 goals per game, with Kyle Connor and Mark Schiefele leading the change with 10 goals and eight assists. Cole Perfetti, Alex Iaffalo, and Mason Appleton have contributed eight goals and 12 assists.

The defensive side of the game has been a concern, with the team allowing 3.50 goals in the last three games.

While Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo have chipped in with two goals and 10 assists from the blue line, the defense has struggled to prevent opponents from finding open shots.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has faced challenges, posting a .891 save percentage and a 3.09 goals-against average.

The Winnipeg Jets have Ville Heinola out with an ankle injury and Gabriel Vilardi out with a knee injury.

Arizona Coyotes' offense has been red-hot

It's been a fantastic season for the Coyotes, thanks to their high-scoring offense. They are averaging 3.30 goals per game, including 14 in their last three games.

Top-line players Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Logan Cooley have contributed nine goals and 18 assists. Matias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, and Jake McBain have combined for nine goals and 11 assists, while defenseman Sean Durzi has added four goals and three assists from the blue line.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed just 2.70 goals per game, with Sean Durzi and J.J. Moser leading the way with 1.7 defensive point shares and 26 blocked shots. Juuso Valimaki, Troy Stecher, and Josh Brown have added depth to the defensive unit with a combined 1.3 defensive point shares.

In goal, Karel Vejmelka has been outstanding, boasting a .916 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average, with 1.9 goals saved above average.

The Coyotes are missing Shea Weber due to an ankle injury and Jakub Voracek due to a concussion. Bryan Little is sidelined for the entire season with an upper-body injury, and Jason Zucker is out with a lower-body injury.