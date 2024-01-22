Winnipeg Jets vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Boston Bruins (28-8-9) lead the Eastern Conference and will host the Winnipeg Jets (30-10-4), ranked second in the Western Conference, at TD Garden on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SN, TVAS, ESPN+ and NESN.

Boston's last home game on Jan. 20 resulted in a commanding 9-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Winnipeg secured a 2-1 road win against the Ottawa Senators in its matchup on the same day.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are displaying an offensive prowess, scoring an average of 3.47 goals per game while maintaining a solid defense by allowing only 2.64 goals against per game. Their power play is highly effective at 27.3%, and their penalty kill is robust at 83.6%.

David Pastrnak has been a standout performer for Boston with 30 goals, 36 assists and 231 shots on goal, while Brad Marchand has contributed significantly with 20 goals and 23 assists. In goal, Jeremy Swayman has a record of 14-3-7 this season, with a 2.37 GAA and a . 923 SV%.

Conversely, the Winnipeg Jets boast an average of 3.30 goals scored per game and concede an average of 2.25 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 16.7%, and their penalty kill stands at 77%.

Nikolaj Ehlers has contributed with 16 goals, 18 assists and 134 shots on goal, while Mark Scheifele has an impressive record of 14 goals and 27 assists. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar this season with a record of 23-7-3, maintaining a 2.15 GAA and an outstanding .927 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 70 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins are 42-21-2-5 (61.4%) against the Jets.

Boston's +37 goal differential is the third-best in the league, while the Jets hold the second position with a +46 goal differential.

In powerplays, the Bruins have a 27.34% conversation rate (fourth in the NHL), while the Jets are 16.67%.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and Prediction

Boston has performed well as the favorite this season, boasting a record of 24-15 in games where odds favored it. In 34 games with odds shorter than -130, the Bruins have emerged victorious in 22 games and have a 56.5% chance of winning tonight.

On the other hand, despite being underdogs in 14 games, the Jets have secured six upset wins. In seven games where Winnipeg played as the underdog with odds at -109 or longer, it triumphed in five, holding a 47.8% chance of winning against Boston tonight.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 3 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Nikolaj Ehlers to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes.

