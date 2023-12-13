Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 13th 2023

The Winnipeg Jets remain on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. The game can be seen streamed on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings preview

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night and will now play the Kings in a back-to-back. The loss snapped Winnipeg's four-game win streak.

The Jets are led by Kyle Connor and Mark Schiefele, who have 28 points. Josh Morrissey has contributed 24 points, Cole Perffeti has 19, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter have 16 each.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is 16-5-4, which is good for third in the Pacific division and third in the Western, showing how good the division is. The Kings return home after a four-game road trip where they went 2-2 but lost their final two games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

The Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe, who has 26 points. Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar have contributed 25 points, Trevor Moore has 22 points, Quinton Byfield has 21 and Phillip Danault has 17.

Jets vs. Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Los Angeles is 22-11-0-9 all-time against the Jets.

The Kings allow just 2.32 goals per game, the best in the NHL.

Winnipeg averages 3.19 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Los Angeles averages 3.68 goals per game, ranking third.

The Jets allow 2.63 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

The Kings are 5-4-3 at home this season.

Winnipeg is 8-4-1 on the road this season.

Jets vs. Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -185 favorites, while the Winnipeg Jets are +154 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Winnipeg is on a back-to-back, but Connor Hellebuyck is getting the start, as the Jets gave backup Lauren Brossoit the start on Tuesday night in San Jose.

Both teams play excellent defensively and are solid in goal, which should make this a low-scoring game. Although the Kings are better on the road, with the Jets on the back-to-back, LA should be able to outskate and outwork Winnipeg's tired legs to get the win.

Prediction: Kings 3, Jets 1.

Jets vs. Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles Kings to win in regulation -130.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -112.

Tip 3: Quinton Byfield over 0.5 points -115.

Tip 4: Cole Perfetti over 1.5 shots on goal -135.

