Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 26th 2023

The Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) will clash with the Nashville Predators (9-10-0) at Bridgestone Stone Arena on Sunday, Nov 26, 8 p.m. ET. Following their recent 3-0 triumph over the Florida Panthers, the Jets are prepared for a challenging encounter with the Predators, who dominated the St. Louis Blues with an 8-3 road victory on the same day.

Tune in to ESPN+ and BSSO for live coverage of the game.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: Game preview

The Winnipeg Jets are riding a wave of success after a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers. Despite being outshot, the Jets, led by Kyle Connor (14 goals, 8 assists), exhibit a potent offense averaging 3.63 goals per game. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (10-4-1) holds a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Facing them, the Nashville Predators arrive off an 8-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues, led by Filip Forsberg with 11 goals. Goaltender Juuse Saros (6-9-0) holds a 3.13 GAA and .894 save percentage, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and key numbers

Offensive Prowess: Boastings 69 total goals (3.6 per game), the Jets rank sixth in the league in scoring. The Predators stand ninth in the league for scoring, tallying 64 goals at a rate of 3.4 per game. Defensive Resilience: With 55 goals conceded (2.9 per game), the Jets have the ninth fewest goals against in the NHL. Conceding 62 goals (3.3 per game), the Predators hold the 17th position in the league for defensive performance. Team Effectiveness: The Jets exhibit a penalty kill percentage of 73.77%, ranking 27th in the league at this. The Predators struggle on the penalty kill with a 73.44% success rate, placing them 28th. Faceoff Battle: Winning 47.2% of faceoffs, the Jets rank 25th in the NHL in this category. The Predators boast a slightly higher faceoff win percentage at 49.8%, securing the 20th position. Shooting Accuracy: Displaying a team shooting percentage of 11.5%, the Jets rank sixth in this category. The Predators hold a shooting percentage of 10.7%, placing them 12th. Both the Jets and the Predators have achieved one shutout this season.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

This season, the Winnipeg Jets have dominated with a 9-2 record when playing with odds shorter than -120, suggesting a 54.5% likelihood of winning. Out of 19 games, Winnipeg and their opponents have collectively surpassed 6 goals in 12 instances. The Jets' recent performance shines with an 8-2-0 record over the last 10 games, securing an impressive 90.0% of possible points.

On the other hand, the Predators, playing as underdogs 12 times, have upset their opponents in 41.7% of those matchups. With a 4-7 record in games at -102 or longer, Nashville holds a 50.5% win probability. Interestingly, 68.4% of the Predators' games this season (13 out of 19) have exceeded Sunday's over/under of 6 goals.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Winnipeg to secure a victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jets to score first: Yes

