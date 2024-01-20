Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Ottawa Senators will host the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. ET with the live coverage on ESPN+, SN, CBC, and TVAS.

Winnipeg secured a 4-2 win in their last home game against the Islanders on Jan 16, while Ottawa dominated with a 6-2 victory over the Canadiens in their most recent home game on Jan. 18.

Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators : Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators boasts a home record of 12-11-0 and an overall record of 16-24.

Despite averaging 3.40 goals per game, the team's defense has faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.73 goals per game, including nine in the last two games.

Brady Tkachuk leads with 19 goals and 17 assists, while Tim Stutzle has contributed 8 goals and 33 assists .

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo, with a 9-15-0 record, has struggled, posting a .885 SV % and a 3.63 GAA on 792 shots, with a -14.7 goals saved above average.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets is enjoying a stellar season, holding a 29-10-4 overall record and an impressive 13-4-2 record on the road.

The Jets boast an 11-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal and exhibit offensive strength with an average of 3.33 goals per game.

Defensively, the team stands out as one of the best in the NHL, allowing only 2.28 goals per game, including a mere 15 goals in the last 10 games.

The top lines, featuring Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and Kyle Connor, have collectively scored 47 goals and 45 assists.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck excels with a .925 SV% and a 2.19 GAA on 933 shots, resulting in an imoressive 19.9 goals saved above average.

Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Jets and Senators have faced off in a total of 79 games combining both regular season and playoffs.

The Jets maintain an overall record of 36-40-2-1 (46.8%) against the Senators.

The Jets are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak against the Senators.

In penalty kill, the Jets lead with a 76.2% success rate, surpassing the Senators 72.5% penalty kill rate.

Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

As the favorite this season, Winnipeg has performed impressively with a record of 23-6. In 24 games where the odds were shorter than -134, the Jets secured 18 victories, indicating a 57.3% likelihood of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Senators, as underdogs, have secured six wins in 23 games. Specifically, when faced with odds of +113 or longer, Ottawa holds a 4-6 record, with a 46.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Jets 4 - 3 Senators

Winnipeg Jets vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Gabriel Vilardi to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuck to be first goalscorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

